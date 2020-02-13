Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Grace Kelly is Manager (Compliance Programs and Education) within Research Western and an active member on the PMA Executive.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Quite a bit of my time is spent with my nose in various leadership textbooks and journals as I’m currently working on my Master of Professional Education. I took a break from them recently to curl up in front of the fire with a few good books. One was Whatever You Do, Don’t Run: True Tales of a Botswana Safari Guide by Peter Allison. The book is a collection of entertaining tales, as the title suggests, of a Botswana safari guide. Full of hilarious adventures, surprises and fun – this book helped continue to ignite my newfound sense of wanderlust.

Watch.

Not having cable, I’m left with Netflix and going out for a night at the movies. Over the holidays, I saw two (what I thought were great) movies, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

I wasn’t always the biggest Star Wars fan growing up, but I’ve lately become really drawn into the whole series. I must admit that I got a little misty-eyed at the end of the last Star Wars – it’s the end of an era, but a series I am sure will live on in re-runs for a very long time in our house.

Tom Hanks did an amazing job as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood; I loved this movie and everything about it. I’d highly recommend it to anyone who wants to be a better person and revisit some of that familiar magic from their childhood.

Listen.

While I have a few good old standbys – hip hop and pop for the gym, jazz or classical while working – music plays a soundtrack to my life. My husband does a great job at making playlists for our important milestones and every trip we take. An all-time favourite band of mine is Forest City Lovers – they played a major role in our relationship and ended up playing at our wedding. Recently, I’ve been listening to a lot of Vampire Weekend with memories of a four-hour drive and an hour boat ride that brought us to an amazing outdoor concert – dancing all night to songs like Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa and Walcott, and Cat Power whose hauntingly enchanting voice in Wanderer and up-beat peppiness in Manhattan bring back memories of many of our travels.

* * *

