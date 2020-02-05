This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Western community raised $619,475 in support of United Way Elgin Middlesex – a number representing support for 7,350 local individuals to access the organization’s services this year.

“Western campus members contribute to the well-being of the local community in countless ways every day through their work, service, teaching and research,” said Western President and Vice-Provost Alan Shepard. “Supporting United Way’s annual campaign is a longstanding tradition we’re proud to continue.”

Western’s continues to be the largest United Way employee/retiree giving campaign in Elgin Middlesex.

“The work of our campaign volunteers has been outstanding,” said Stephanie Hayne Beatty, Western United Way Campaign co-chair. “Thanks to their support and our generous campus, we saw an increase in both in the number of donors and dollars raised.”

In addition to these important funds raised, campus members also collected hundreds of backpacks and boots for those in need. These drives were organized by the GenNext group, made up of the emerging generation who support United Way efforts to raise awareness about issues such as poverty and homelessness.