Eight Western alumni were recently announced among a group of “disruptors, innovators, rebels and creators” named to London’s 20 under 40 Class of 2020.

The awards are organized by the Twenty Under 40 Foundation, in association with London Inc. magazine. Launched in 2013, the foundation is comprised of past award winners, recognized for their innovation, achievement, and community involvement.

Western graduates on the 2020 list include:

Carolynn Conron, LLM’13, principal and criminal defence lawyer, Conron Law Professional Corporation



-For ensuring a single poor choice or misunderstanding doesn’t ruin a life, and for building a law firm championing flexible work-life balance and a modern, cloud-based approach to business.

Katelynn Drake, JD’17, lawyer, Legate Personal Injury Lawyers

-For using her knowledge as a lawyer and former registered nurse to work to improve the living conditions of those lacking the privilege and position to advocate for themselves.

Rasha El-Tawil, BA’04, LLB’07, associate, Siskinds LLP

-For overcoming barriers that come with being a person of colour, a woman, a mother and a refugee/immigrant, and employing her professional success to pave the way for others.

Zamir Khan, MESc’07, co-founder and CEO, VidHug

-For responding to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by growing his video platform business and connecting with community as the leader of one of London’s newest tech companies.

Jennifer Miller, BA’09, special projects manager, Sifton Properties Limited

-For being an agent of change, bringing passion and advocacy to for-profit real estate development and non-profit community building.

Erika Oakes, BA’07, owner and co-founder, Os & Oakes

-For expanding her online children’s clothing brand and e-commerce website to include a physical location, while creating a social enterprise to foster connections among female leaders.

Divyansh Ojha, HBA’20, founder, FoodFund Inc.

-For responding to the needs of our community’s most vulnerable with FoodFund Inc., an online, food box delivery platform utilizing imperfect produce from farms and distributors that would otherwise go to waste.

Emily Strybosch, CERT’19, brand specialist, Libro Credit Union

-For founding and chairing the Ontario (Credit Union) Young Leaders, a group of up-and-coming credit union professionals working to strengthen the credit union system by bridging generations of leadership.