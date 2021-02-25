Western Law Dean Erika Chamberlain has been appointed to provide advice that will help shape the composition of Canada’s highest court.

Western alumna Chamberlain, LLB’01, will be a member of the advisory board for Supreme Court of Canada appointments recently unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The seven-member board, chaired by former Prime Minister Kim Campbell, is tasked with identifying candidates to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Rosalie Abella.

“I’m greatly honoured to be appointed to this distinguished advisory board,” said Chamberlain, who served as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice John Major in 2002. “During my time at the Supreme Court, I gained an appreciation for the way the Justices interact with each other and with counsel.”

“Justice Abella has been such a strong presence on the court since 2004 and is held in high esteem in Canada and internationally,” Chamberlain added. “She will not be easily replaced.”

Chamberlain was appointed Western’s law dean in 2017, following five years as associate dean (academic). She obtained her doctorate from Cambridge University and her scholarship in the area of tort and impaired driving law has been cited by the Supreme Court and influenced legislative amendments at the federal level and in several provinces and territories.

Also appointed to the advisory board is Western alumna Signa A. Daum Shanks, MA’94, PhD’16 (History), a professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto.

The board will review applications and by May 7 will provide the Prime Minister with a shortlist of candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.