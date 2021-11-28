Western is working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to manage an outbreak declared on Nov. 27 in Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence. At this time, the MLHU has confirmed five students have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to assure you that the health and safety of our campus community remains our number one priority,” said Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services. “Western is prepared for this scenario and we are coordinating closely with the MLHU to ensure students are receiving appropriate care and that proper precautions are being taken to minimize further risk of transmission.”

There is no evidence of classroom transmission at this time.

All close contacts in residence have been notified by the MLHU and are self-isolating with support from the University.

Out of an abundance of caution, all employees and residents of Saugeen are being notified and asked to self-monitor for symptoms and visit Western’s on-campus vaccination and testing centre if symptoms associated with COVID-19 develop, regardless of vaccination status.

For access to testing tomorrow (Sunday, Nov. 28), students can visit the Carling Heights Assessment Centre:

Carling Assessment Centre

656 Elizabeth Street, London

Hours of operation:

Monday to Sunday, 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Western community has a very high vaccination rate. Students and employees have also been diligent by wearing masks, completing daily health screening, and staying home when unwell.

This layered approach has allowed for a careful return to on-campus learning and working, and has lessened the spread and impact of these confirmed cases.

Housing and Health and Wellness Services staff are available to speak with students, and Health, Safety & Well-being staff are available to speak with employees to discuss their concerns and provide health advice.

Out of respect for our students’ privacy, Western will not be commenting on the specifics of these cases.

Additional COVID-19 resources for the campus community can be found on Western’s COVID-19 website and on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website.

