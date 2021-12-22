Eleven Western alumni are among an “inspirational group” named to London, Ont.’s 20 Under 40 Class of 2021.

Organized by the Twenty Under Forty Foundation, in association with London Inc. magazine, the program celebrates younger Londoners who are moving the city forward. The foundation is comprised of past award winners, recognized for their innovation, achievement and community involvement.

“It’s a special class this year, as we’ve seen many of our ‘Top 40s’ roll with the punches that the pandemic has thrown at them,” said Gord Delamont, founder and creative director at London Inc. magazine. “It’s a great collection of entrepreneurs, innovators, health-care providers and visionaries who give countless hours to make London a better place to live.”

This year’s winners will be profiled in the February issue of London Inc.

Western graduates on the 2021 list include:

Ahad Al-Hakim, BSc’12

Director of Operations and HR, PolyAnalytik, Inc.

Dr. Christopher Fanelli, BHSc’10

Oral and Facial Surgeon, Interface Centre for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Matthew Grossi, BMOS’14

Founder and CEO, Orca Intelligence Inc.

Andrew Hentz, BA’07, JD’14

Partner, Lerners LLP

Laura Murphy, BHSc’07

Partner, Kevlar Development Group and Duncan Harwood Custom Homes

Louise Poole, HBA’05

Partner, Davis Martindale LLP

Shobhita Sharma, BA’08, MA’09

Manager, Marketing and Communications, Scapa Industrial

Corey Shelson, MBA’13

President, 44 North Digital Marketing

Dr. Caitlin Symonette, BMSc’06, MSc’08, MD’12, MSc, Surgery ’15

Surgeon, Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, London Health Sciences Centre

Assistant Professor, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

Adam Thompson, BA’06, MA’07

Manager, Government and External Relations, City of London

Natalie Wakabyashi, BA’10

Director, Culture and Entertainment Tourism, Tourism London