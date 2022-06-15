Nine Western Engineering faculty members have been named among 54 new Fellows inducted into the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE).

The honour recognizes those who have made outstanding and notable contributions in advancing social, environmental economic and technical solutions to pressing Canadian problems.

Engineering dean Ken Coley, named a CAE Fellow this year for his contributions in mechanical and materials engineering, said, “I am thrilled about our faculty’s success with CAE Fellowship nominations. It highlights the strength and contribution of faculty members to the profession and community and makes me proud to be the dean of Western Engineering.”

The eight other Western Engineering fellows named this year are:

The CAE is an independent, self-governing national organization whose Fellows are nominated and elected by their peers, in view of their distinguished achievements and career-long service.

Western Engineering holds the top spot among Canadian universities for the highest number of CAE Fellowships awarded for 2021 and 2022. Last year, five faculty members were inducted into the CAE:

The induction ceremony, which will also honour recipients from 2020 and 2021, is scheduled to take place later this month in Halifax.