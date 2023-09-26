Here are just a few highlights from Western’s 74th Homecoming, Sept. 22 to 24.
Alumni volunteers helping out at the student pancake breakfast on Concrete Beach. (Frank Neufeld photo)
Students at the pancake breakfast. (Frank Neufeld photo)
Alumni meet up with JW during pre-game festivities. (Frank Neufeld photo)
Dr. Boluwaji Ogunyemi, BSc’08, received the Faculty of Science Alumni Award of Achievement at the 48th Alumni Awards Celebration. An accomplished dermatologist, researcher, educator, speaker and leader, he is widely known and respected as a strong patient advocate and a voice for social justice. (Frank Neufeld photo)
About 8,000 students took part in the Student Fan Festival which featured more than 20 food trucks, giveaways and a photo booth. (Western Student Experience photo)
Vice-Provost (Students) John Doerksen (far right) and President Alan Shepard greet students at the Fan Festival. (Frank Neufeld photo)
Alumni brought along future Mustangs to the Mustangs Corral. (Frank Neufeld photo)
Alumni Stadium saw more than 13,000 fans cheering on the Mustangs to a 50-17 triumph over the Ottawa Gee-Gees. (Western Student Experience photo)
Young fans had the chance to meet Mustang football players at the game. (Frank Neufeld photo)