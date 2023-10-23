Pride filled the air last week as Western’s newest graduates and their loved ones gathered at Alumni Hall for Western’s 322nd convocation ceremonies.
In addition to the awarding of degrees and diplomas, five notable individuals were bestowed with honorary doctorates in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society, sports, and the arts.
Here are just a few highlights from the ceremonies.
Graduates assemble prior to entering Alumni Hall to receive their degrees on the morning of Oct. 18. (Rachel Lincoln photo)
The gonfalon, an Indigenous representation of diversity, identity and leadership, is carried into Alumni Hall followed by the university banner as part of the academic procession. (Rachel Lincoln photo)
(Second from left) Western’s new chancellor Kelly Meighen addresses university leaders including (left) President Alan Shepard, faculty members and new graduates at the commencement of the ceremony. (Rachel Lincoln photo)
President Alan Shepard reads the Order of Ceremony prior to commencement of the event. Convocation events took place on the morning and afternoon of Oct. 18, 19 and 20 and included conferring of degrees to Brescia University College, Huron University College and King’s University College graduates. (Rachel Lincoln photo)
Disability sport pioneer Robert Steadward addresses new graduates and the Western community after receiving an honorary LLD during the ceremony on Oct. 18. He was the first president of the International Paralympic Committee in 1989, after a successful campaign to consolidate international disability sport organizations. (Rachel Lincoln photo)