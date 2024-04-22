In early January headlines declared 2023 the hottest year on record, an exclamation point on a dramatic and devastating year of climate news.

When the news broke, we at Western News asked ourselves, “what does the hottest year on record actually mean?” We wanted to go beyond the headlines.

Welcome to “Our Warming Planet.”

Launched on Earth Day 2024, this new series explores the consequences of climate change and solutions for a sustainable future.

Sustainability lies at the heart of the university’s strategic plan, emphasizing collaboration and innovation for bold solutions. Throughout this series, we’ll speak to Western experts on the front lines of climate change science and those innovating to adapt to a warming world.

From extreme weather and agricultural impacts to intersections with Indigenous knowledge and artistic expression, the stories will feature a diverse range of research areas impacted by climate change.

It’s not just about science. No discipline is left untouched by the rapidly warming world.

Explore “Our Warming Planet” as we unveil climate change truths and shed light on the path ahead.

Professor Greg Kopp, Northern Tornadoes Project research lead, and Paul Kovacs, director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, are uncovering alarming trends and advocating for practical solutions to protect lives and property. Their efforts offer hope for a resilient future amidst the challenges posed by climate change.

Biology professor Brian Branfireun and geography and environment professor Katrina Moser have studied the effects of climate change for decades and seen its real-world consequences. But they remain fiercely hopeful the next generation of students, scientists and citizens will continue to tackle the crisis head on.