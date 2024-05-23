Allison Pert soaked up every moment during her undergraduate degree at Western, making connections across campus and prioritizing learning inside and outside the classroom.

When she was struggling to graduate high school, Pert never thought university would be part of her journey. Now, she’s less than a month away from graduating with a degree in science and will start her next chapter at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry in the fall.

Pert is one of just 10 students across the country receiving the 3M National Student Fellowship Award, recognition for her leadership and vision of an inclusive, impactful education system.

“To me, receiving this award shows that someone who was not set up to do well in life is able to find a passion, succeed, inspire others and do meaningful work to shape the world I always wished I participated in,” Pert said.

The 3M National Student Fellowship Award honours “visionary student leaders” in Canada and is meant to recognize those who drive change in society or higher education. The 10 college and university student winners work together on a project related to teaching and learning, with up to $15,000 in funding.

“Winning was very shocking. I felt instant, immense gratitude to be honoured alongside a diverse list of people whose values I deeply admire,” Pert said.

“As someone who thought I would never get to university, would never get to a place where I’m graduating with a bachelor’s degree, it means the world to me to be able to network and connect with people in this fellowship who have a vision for accessible higher education like I do.”

Challenges and supports

Seeing Pert now – known across Western’s campus as a mentor and leader, whether she’s running sustainability events and science outreach activities, advocating for waste reduction or winning awards – you’d never know she had a rough start.

Raised by a single mom and forced to navigate difficult family circumstances, Pert began withdrawing from high school and stopped going to class in what would have been her graduating year.

She said she wouldn’t have obtained her high school diploma without the support of an alternative education program called School within a College, which allows struggling students to finish their high school credits while also taking courses at Fanshawe College. Western has an equivalent program called School within a University, allowing participants to experience the university environment as part-time students while also finishing their high school classes. Both alternative education models are run in collaboration with the Thames Valley District School Board.

For Pert, the program was a light in a dark time.

“If it wasn’t for my secondary school teachers in that alternative school giving me food and bus tickets, I wouldn’t be here,” she said. “It shouldn’t have to be so harrowing, but it’s possible.”

The post-secondary education Pert saw around her was suddenly within reach.

“I was inspired, for the first time in my life, and it was because of science. I remember distinctly what it was like to feel my brain had turned on for the first time.” – Allison Pert, 3M National Student Fellowship Award winner

‘Shoot for those stars’

Beth Hundey, a curriculum specialist and professor in geography and environment, saw Pert’s spark immediately when she taught her in an upper-year course called Climate Change: Past and Future.

It wasn’t just passion or academic ability, though she noticed that, too.

“What really demonstrates her character are those in-between moments,” Hundey said, describing Pert as someone who “truly wants success in education for everyone.”

“She was championing her peers in our class – some of them she had just met. It wasn’t part of any peer mentorship program, it’s just how she carries herself throughout her education. I see how the learning goes both ways and how I have learned from her.”

Hundey nominated Pert for the 3M award.

“This is a huge deal. This fellowship is about understanding that students ought to be shaping educational experiences with us,” she said. “With Allison, I see someone who is actively connecting her classroom learning to her individual path. But I also see someone who wants education to be like that for everyone.”

Pert said building relationships was vital during her time studying biology and environmental science at Western.

“It’s those meaningful connections, and the trust that we have in each other, that get us through,” she said. “Any student who might be resonating with my situation and my story, they should also feel they can apply for things like this and shoot for those stars.

She said she hopes educators will look for “superstar” qualities in students that go beyond academic metrics.

Pert’s path has given her an appreciation for the ups and downs of an academic journey, and a passion for making higher education more accessible.

“My journey at Western has been nothing short of transformative. If someone like me can push and get through this and pursue these dreams, so can you and so can anyone else.”