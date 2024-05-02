Red Dress Day began in 2010, inspired by Métis artist Jamie Black, who placed red dresses in various public spaces to symbolize the absence of thousands of Indigenous women and girls who have gone missing or been murdered.

Also known as National Day of Awareness for MMIWG2S+, or missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, the Western community is invited to mark Red Dress Day on Sunday, May 5.

“A significant part of the work of truth and reconciliation involves educating society about the ongoing negative impact of colonial oppression on Indigenous peoples. It is important to acknowledge the horrendous losses associated with this day because through awareness comes the possibility for change,” said Christy Bressette, vice-provost and associate vice-president (Indigenous Initiatives).

There are several events taking place across the region, including a gathering at Victoria Park and an installation on Western’s campus.

Red Dress Day at Victoria Park

Western’s Indigenous Student Centre, in collaboration with Atlohsa Family Healing Services, the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre, N’Amerind Friendship Centre, and Deshkan Ziibi Indigenous Women’s Association will honour Red Dress Day at Victoria Park.

This gathering will feature a series of activities designed to educate, advocate, remember and bring awareness to MMIWG2S+.

“We hope that everyone who attends can take away a deeper understanding of the issues and be inspired to continue supporting the Indigenous community. This event is about amplification of voices, remembrance and pushing forward the conversation on justice and equity,” said Arbor Morris, the wellness coordinator at Western’s Indigenous Student Centre.

The event at Victoria Park will include an opening prayer, an open-mic session for community members and organizations to share their stories and a drum group that will sing songs of healing.

Activities for attendees of all ages include a community art project and information booths hosted by local Indigenous organizations and vendors. The Red Dress Project display, featuring red dresses hung throughout the park, serves as the centrepiece, symbolizing the absence of those who have been lost.

“This gathering is crucial as it brings to light the ongoing injustice and systemic issues faced by Indigenous people in Canada. By coming together, we not only honour those who have been affected, but also push for meaningful change and recognition at all levels of society.” -Arbor Morris, wellness coordinator, Western Indigenous Student Centre

The event aims to be a space of solidarity, healing and action.

“We gather not just to mourn but to educate and ignite change. Each red dress you see hanging represents two-spirit peoples, transgender folks, sisters, mothers, daughters whose voice was unjustly silenced. We give them a voice,” Morris said.

Red Dress Day on campus

The Society of Graduate Students (SOGS) will line the Middlesex College basement hallway with red dresses and garments from May 6 to 10, creating an installation to honour Red Dress Day.

“This event brings awareness to a dire, ongoing issue in Indigenous communities across Turtle Island (North America). Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals go missing and are murdered at a much higher rate compared to the rest of the population,” said Amanda Morin, the supporting aboriginal graduate enhancement coordinator at SOGS.

She hopes the display will catch the attention of people across campus and leave a lasting impact. Her goal is for those who see the installation to be moved by curiosity, encouraging them to learn about the significance and importance of Red Dress Day.

“It’s important everyone is aware that colonial violence is still in full effect, but also important to highlight there are actions we can take to combat it,” Morin said.

EVENT DETAILS

Victoria Park Event:

Sunday May 5, 2024

12:30-4:30 p.m.

SOGS Installation:

May 6-10, 2024

Middlesex College basement