It’s called elephant toothpaste.

Though the final product isn’t actually designed for one of the biggest mammals on the planet, it is a compelling science experiment.

Fizzy, fun and packed full of chemistry, the “toothpaste” is made by combining hydrogen peroxide and yeast, plus a little dish soap and food colouring. The breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen gas creates a foamy reaction that looks a bit like a giant squirt of toothpaste.

Intriguing and educational – that’s the case for every activity at Science Rendezvous, an annual all-ages event bringing science to the community. Organized in cities across the country, Western graduate students are the force behind the London, Ont. chapter.

It returns May 11, taking over Alumni Stadium from 2 to 9:30 p.m.

“There’s so much enjoyment just being there and seeing the kids’ faces light up,” said Carly Charron, BSc’19, the communications lead for Science Rendezvous and a PhD student in biology.

“I have always loved doing science outreach. It’s really important and valuable to be able to convey scientific knowledge in terms people can understand.”

Science focus extends to art, engineering

There are kiddy pools of slime, gummy bear slingshots and other long-time favourites from the popular event, but this year the organizing team is also focused on new and novel.

“We have a lot of groups who have done Science Rendezvous for multiple years in a row, so we’re trying to diversify the different activities they’re providing,” Charron said.

“Participants have been really receptive to coming up with brand-new ideas and fun ways for kids to explore and learn about different topics and fields of study.”

It’s not just about chemistry or physics. Science Rendezvous works to share the power and the joy of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Western’s McIntosh Gallery is joining this year’s event to offer “Mother Nature Cards.” Artists will teach kids how to determine the age of a tree by counting the number of rings in a cross-section of the trunk and provide materials to make nature-themed Mother’s Day cards out of wood slices.

Robot races are another new addition this year, thanks to RamFerno Robotics.

Volunteers power Science Rendezvous

There was the highest-ever level of interest from volunteers at Western this year, with 250 signing up to help bring Science Rendezvous alive.

“Our team has been working hard to get more departments and clubs involved at Western. As the event has been growing, more and more people hear about it and want to be involved,” Charron said.

This is the seventh year Science Rendezvous will be held at Western. It’s one of the largest in the country, typically attended by thousands of children and community members.

The graduate students are constantly innovating to execute a stronger event each year. After some feedback about the traditional fireworks show to end the day, the organizing team has shifted to a new fire show finale. The “FireGuy” circus performance mixes skateboard stunts, fire eating and juggling, plus the science of fire and gravity.

The organizing team also added two sign-language interpreters to ensure Science Rendezvous is accessible to children with hearing challenges.

“We want to expose kids to as many things as possible, hoping that something will spark their interest and grab their attention. Maybe it will trigger something they want to pursue later with their studies or in their life,” Charron said.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Science Rendezvous, more than 30 displays with kid-friendly activities

Where: Western University, Alumni Stadium

When: May 11, 2 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, no registration required