Fourth-year biology student Jennifer Le Tran is making the most of her summer, conducting hands-on research about the Philippines – in Liverpool, England.

Tran is researching vegetation patterns along the banks of tropical rivers in the Philippines, collaborating with Richard Boothroyd, a professor at the University of Liverpool. By leveraging Boothroyd’s expertise in environmental sciences and geospatial analysis, Tran can perform her research remotely, which would be challenging in Southeast Asia due to limited local resources.

Her work involves mapping and monitoring vegetation changes along five rivers in the Philippines – the Abra, Abulug, Amburayan, Chico and the Laoag – using geographic information systems (GIS) software and the cloud-based geospatial analysis platform Google Earth Engine (GEE). This research is critical for informing sustainable river management practices in these regions.

“Our goal is to bridge the significant knowledge gap in Southeast Asia, where there’s limited data on wetland vegetation despite its rich biodiversity. We aim to provide valuable information that can be used for various environmental applications such as flood risk analysis,” Tran said.

The research experience has allowed Tran to develop technical experience. “I’ve learned a lot of programming skills, specifically for handling geospatial data using programs like GIS and GEE,” she said.

Tran’s time in Liverpool has also been filled with experiences outside of the lab. A highlight was a day trip to Wales, where she visited Penrhyn Castle. She also enjoyed the city’s diverse cultural scene.

These experiences broadened her perspective and added to the richness of her summer abroad.

Western offers more than 170 university-sanctioned programs in 40 countries with program types including exchange, short-term study and internships, in addition to research.

Many of these opportunities are coordinated through Western International, with staff providing support to students seeking options to enhance their experience, complement their degree program requirements and align to their specific interests.

“Western collaborates with global partners to give students hands-on experiences that help them become engaged global citizens,” said Lise Laporte, senior director of Western International. “Our international summer research programs not only build crucial research skills but also offer a chance to experience new perspectives and navigate diverse cultures.”

Looking ahead, Tran hopes she and her supervisor can publish their research findings. According to Boothroyd, her “work has been crucial in mapping these changes and contributing to sustainable river management.”

Tran encourages students to look at similar opportunities. “Take the leap. It’s an incredible experience that will broaden your horizons in ways you can’t imagine.”