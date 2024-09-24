Mehrsa Feizi wants to determine the cause of a devastating condition that is life-threatening for babies.

The third-year medical sciences student at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry is focusing on understanding the factors triggering inflammation in the intestines of newborns, leading to the disease known as necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). The disease can be deadly for up to 50 per cent of newborns who develop it.

“The fact that the standard of care for such a devastating condition has not changed much for decades blew my mind,” Feizi said. “I felt like this would be a great (field of research) to contribute to.”

Feizi’s research, done while interning for two summers in Dr. Agostino Pierro’s laboratory at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, Ont., gave her the opportunity to study the disease in models to learn how it affected the small intestine. This helped her understand how similar processes might happen in infants. That knowledge is vital for finding treatments, as it forms the basis for developing interventions.

“The goal is to find ways to help infants in the future, enhancing their health and nurturing their overall well-being,” Feizi said.

The lab experiences helped Feizi evolve into an independent learner, acquiring skills in hands-on wet lab techniques, such as fluorescent staining and genotyping. But it was the heartbreaking impact of NEC on patients and families that motivated Feizi most profoundly.

“Thinking that my research could potentially help these patients and their parents is the most rewarding and heartwarming thought,” she said.

A driving force behind Western’s bike share program

Feizi’s passion for positive change is exhibited on campus, too.

She is a vice president of EnviroUSC and is dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability at Western. She has advocated for sustainable initiatives, including a bike share program.

“My passion for advancing these initiatives stems from the growing student population at Western,” she said. “Students often voice concerns about the inadequacy of London’s public transportation service in meeting their transportation needs. They often experience difficulties such as being stranded at bus stations and having to deal with considerable distances. It’s a tangible issue affecting our community, and I am driven to address these challenges and enhance accessibility for all.”

In addition to her research and advocacy, Feizi actively contributes to the academic community. As the biochemistry department representative with the Science Students’ Council, she provides support and guidance to students navigating the intricacies of biochemistry. Her involvement also extends to collaborating with professors to organize events and create comprehensive guides for students interested in pursuing the subject at Western.

Feizi’s academic endeavors, from neonatal research to environmental advocacy and academic mentorship, showcase her commitment to making a positive impact. With aspirations to pursue a medical degree and lessen the environmental impact of the health-care system, she hopes to continue to make meaningful contributions through both scientific and environmental endeavours.