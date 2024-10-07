As academics and scientists around the world seek the best way to navigate the fast-growing world of artificial intelligence (AI), a Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry student has incorporated the technology into his program to help doctors choose the best radiation treatment for patients with lung cancer.

Edward Wang, an MD/PhD candidate in medical biophysics, addresses a pressing concern in cancer treatment through his research on metastases in the lungs, which is when tumours or “spots” spread to the lungs from cancer in other parts of the body.

Finding these spots can be extremely difficult. The challenge is to kill the cancer cells without harming the healthy parts of the lungs. Calculating the right radiation dose takes time and is quite complicated, making it hard for doctors to compare treatment options for patients quickly.

Wang’s focus is on using AI to improve and speed up treatment planning for a special type of radiation called stereotactic radiotherapy, which can target multiple spots in the lungs.

“Our tool is used to help medical staff estimate and compare potential treatment plans so that they can compare them, select the optimal one and create the right prescription for the patient,” Wang said.

The typical process for planning radiation treatment has been the same for years, but the issue with lung metastases is more complicated.

“Because there are more targets to treat, it’s a lot easier to overdose those healthy organs with radiation, making this a lot more challenging,” Wang said. “That means it takes a long time to create a cancer treatment plan.”

Wang and his supervisors, medical biophysics and oncology professor Sarah Mattonen and radiation oncologist Dr. Pencilla Lang, have developed an AI computer program that can quickly and accurately predict how the radiation will be distributed in the lungs when treating multiple cancer spots.

The rise of AI

Originally from Vancouver, B.C., Wang studied chemical and biological engineering during his undergraduate degree at the University of British Columbia (UBC). While working with a surgeon at Vancouver General Hospital, he was inspired to apply to a combined doctorate and medical school program.

Around this time, Wang was also considering his research path. With a growing passion for biomedical engineering and with the increasing popularity of AI, Wang began a combined program in 2020 at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

“Everyone’s interested in AI now, which was already becoming notable four to five years ago. Back then, I found it super interesting and thought I would get into it as early as possible. For this reason, I chose to study at Schulich Medicine, which has an excellent imaging program.” – Edward Wang, Schulich MD/PhD candidate

Wang was named a 2023-2024 Vanier Scholar for his innovations in AI research. The Vanier scholarship is an award that recognizes individuals for their unique leadership skills and high standards of scholarly achievement.

Currently, Wang and his team are working on making their AI program a part of the regular process doctors use when treating cancer patients at the London Regional Cancer Program.

Additional details of the team’s research can be found in their recent publication in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology – Biology – Physics.