Western students, faculty and staff explored new cultures, celebrated diversity and learned about global opportunities during International Week 2024.
From a cooking competition to a showcase of cultural talent, campus was alive with events and activities Nov. 18 to 22 to highlight international students and Western collaborations around the world.
Western News shares a few of the highlights:
The Cultural Showcase acts as a kick-off event for International Week at Western, featuring music, dance and other performances. (Ivy Luo/Western International)
The Mustang Lounge was alive with music, dance and other cultural performances on Nov. 18 to open the International Week 2024 celebrations. (Ivy Luo/Western International)
The Cultural Cooking Showdown featured six student competitors who cooked meals from Brazil, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan and Vietnam. Here, the judges pose with the winner. (L to R) Interim director of the Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences Danielle Battram, vice-provost of academic programs Susan Lewis, Western’s Top Chef of 2024 Ann Nguyen, USC vice-president of student engagement Shreya Menon, Western International digital engagement web specialist Theodore Loukas and director of Western English Language Centre David Hazell. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
International Week shows the many opportunities available for Western students to learn around the world. During the Go Abroad Fair and other events, students can speak with staff members from the Western International learning team, peers who have returned from their international experiences and current exchange students who are studying at Western. (Nyren Mo/Western International)
International Week highlights global learning, intercultural sharing, inclusion and diversity on campus and seeks to build new bonds between domestic and international students at Western. The Cultural Showcase provides a platform for artists, dance groups and bands to share their talents. (Ivy Luo/Western International)
One of the goals of Western’s International Week is to honour the international communities and diversity on campus. (Ivy Luo/Western International)