People living with rare diseases know how difficult it can be to access the medicine they need. Due to small patient populations, these treatments aren’t always a high priority for drug companies, leaving many without adequate options.

One student at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry is working to change that reality for those living with a life-threatening lung condition.

Leela Raj is a third-year medical student whose research aims to help people with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a condition caused by high blood pressure in the lungs, which affects approximately 5,000 Canadians. The rare disease can be genetic or triggered by another condition, such as heart disease. There is no known cure, but it can be managed by medications and, in some cases, lung transplants.

“The reality is that, unfortunately, some people don’t survive this illness,” said Raj, who recently won the Horace and Clarice Wankel Memorial Award, given to students who have shown excellence in cardiovascular disease research.

Her research is aimed at determining which available medications are most effective in treating the condition, a finding that would help physicians better treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Raised in Toronto, Raj did not dream of becoming a doctor. It all started when she embarked on an international exchange program during her undergraduate studies in health sciences at McMaster University. While working at the University Hospital in Brest, France, she discovered her passion for research, which led her to pursue medical school.

As part of her research, Raj examined data from the Southwestern Ontario Pulmonary Hypertension clinic. Alongside clinic director Dr. Sanjay Mehta, professor in the department of respirology at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry, Raj analyzed patient data from the past 20 years to see if advancements in medicine helped improve outcomes.

Her findings will be published next year in a report titled Assessment of Clinical Outcomes and Prognostic Factors in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. According to Raj’s research, advancements in medications and other treatments have greatly improved patient outcomes for those with pulmonary arterial hypertension. This means people with pulmonary arterial hypertension can now live up to 10 years after being diagnosed, compared to the early 2000s, when life expectancy was around three years post-diagnosis.

Raj is confident this research project will make her a more well-rounded doctor. She also interacted with patients as part of her data collection process, which taught her about the importance of treating every patient as an individual.

“The patients aren’t from textbooks and they won’t all have the same experiences.” – Leela Raj, third-year medical student and researcher

“Each patient will have a different experience with the treatments. Having that perspective is really important,” she added

Mehta echoed Raj’s sentiments, highlighting the significance of her research for pulmonary arterial hypertension patients, many of whom struggle with daily activities due to symptoms like fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath.

“Rare diseases like pulmonary arterial hypertension are often overlooked by pharmaceutical companies because they don’t promise large profits,” said Mehta. “That’s why research like Leela’s is so vital. It shines a light on what treatments work for this often-neglected population.”

Raj’s work stands to offer critical guidance for clinicians as they navigate treatment options for pulmonary arterial hypertension, improving both quality of care and the lives of those affected by this rare disease.