Jim and Barbara Moscovich have bonded over a belief in the power of education and a love of music since they met. Those passions also inspired the couple’s recent $2.5-million donation to the Don Wright Faculty of Music at Western University.

“Music creates community and culture,” said Jim. “Barbara and I hope our gift will expand possibilities for students so they can push boundaries, take risks and advance creativity – at Western and across the industry.”

The Moscovich Fund for Innovation in Music will support visiting artists and artists-in-residence programming, inviting internationally renowned musicians – composers, scholars, performers and conductors – to work with students and engage with the community.

“We are deeply grateful for Jim and Barbara’s visionary support of the Don Wright Faculty of Music and for their commitment to Western over so many years,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “Their heartfelt gift will enable students to learn from world-class musicians, inspiring a new generation of creators and performers.”

Western recently honoured Jim, a professor emeritus with Western’s classical studies department, and Barbara, MA’68, Dip’71 (Education), by naming a recital hall after them.

“We are thrilled by the Moscovichs’ commitment to enhance our music program at Western,” said Michael Kim, dean of the Faculty of Music.

“Jim and Barbara are accomplished educators, and they understand that one of the best ways to teach is to model. When they came forward with this gift and we imagined the possibilities, it was emotional and energizing for all of us. We are profoundly grateful for their generosity – and I know we’re going to see wonderfully transformational experiences for our music students as a result.”

For Jim and Barbara, supporting the next generation of artists is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Music brings people together. It sparks emotion and brings beauty and joy to others.” – Barbara Moscovich, MA’68, Dip’71 (Education)

“It’s an honour to be a part of the music community at Western, and we know we are doing something worthwhile by supporting students,” Barbara said.

Finding harmony

Jim and Barbara were both drawn to music from a young age. Jim studied violin, clarinet and saxophone and played in a variety of bands and orchestras, serving as concertmaster of the University of Alberta concert band. His appreciation for different musical genres ranges from classical to heavy metal, though he was particularly moved by the cultural impact and ingenuity of rock and roll in the 1950s.

“I remember purchasing Chuck Berry’s Roll Over Beethoven,” said Jim. “I was completely blown away. Over the years, I wore out the vinyl on many of my favourite records.”

Barbara’s mother, a choir director, sparked her interest in music. She enrolled Barbara in piano and voice lessons at the age of five.

Admittedly not musical prodigies, Barbara and Jim aspired to be educators. They met as undergraduates in a German class lab at the University of Alberta. Rather than honing their language skills, they were immersed in English conversation about their shared interests.

“We discussed academics and music, which remain important to us,” said Barbara. “Over the years, conversations around the dinner table were always centred on those subjects.”

After getting married in 1967, the couple moved to London, Ont. Barbara began teaching French at Medway High School while Jim worked toward his PhD in ancient history at McMaster.

Barbara moved up the ranks at the Middlesex County Board of Education. As French curriculum consultant, she implemented a French immersion program and co-authored textbooks.

In 1972, Jim began work as a professor of ancient history in the department of classical studies at Western. Working in Talbot College, in close proximity to the Faculty of Music, Jim quickly became acquainted with music faculty and students.

“We bonded over shared musical tastes and built friendships,” Jim recalled. “Barbara began joining me at their performances, and we soon found ourselves unofficial members of the Western music family.”

Enduring connections

When they retired, Jim and Barbara remained staunch supporters of Western’s Faculty of Music, known as fixtures at events such as the Fridays@12:30 Concert Series and various faculty and guest artist concerts.

Retirement also provided the opportunity to travel and attend performances that expanded their appreciation for innovative, creative artists who experiment with different sounds. The couple has witnessed this trend at Western – and it set the stage for their desire to support the university through philanthropy.

“Many students are influenced by classical musicians and composers, but they use modern techniques and technologies to bring new life to that work. It’s inspiring to watch, and we think it adds significant value to their education and development as artists,” said Jim.

Jim has an extensive guitar collection at the couple’s home in London, Ont., where they spend the summer and fall seasons, and in Comox, B.C., where they spend winter and spring.

A frequent customer at Long and McQuade in London, Ont., Jim was a surprise addition to a kids’ music day camp, Rock Skool, run by the store when he was in his early 70s.

“I saw an advertisement for the camp and asked the sales clerk, ‘Well, what about older kids?’” he recalled. Jim was in his element as lead guitarist and relished the opportunity to create music with young aspiring musicians.

The couple also works at ElderCollege, a B.C. educational institution for the 55-plus age group. Barbara organizes the arts and music curriculum, and Jim teaches mythology, history and archaeology courses.

The gift of song

The Moscovich Fund for Innovation in Music will provide Western music students access to a wide range of professionals, including those who work behind the scenes and have built impressive careers in different ways – in what Kim calls an “invaluable” opportunity for aspiring artists.

“When you’re a student, an encounter or experience with someone you admire can be transformational. It can set you on a different journey and change your life,” said Kim.

“This gift enables us to bring in the best, most innovative professionals in the field and offer a world-class educational experience.” – Michael Kim, dean of the Faculty of Music

Building a music career can be challenging in a rapidly evolving industry, with automation and technology fundamentally altering the landscape, said Kim. This underscores the value of providing relevant educational opportunities for students as they discover their own creative voice and forge their individualized career pathways, he explained.

“Jim and Barbara have stepped forward with generosity, heart and vision for the future of the music program. Their gift will provide the means and opportunity to provide extraordinary, life-changing learning experiences for students.”