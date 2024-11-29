University student-athletes juggle academics and athletics throughout the season. Both accomplishments were celebrated this week at the 2024 Mustangs Honours Breakfast.

Student-athletes who achieve an 80 per cent average or above are recognized each year for their excellence on the field and in the classroom. This year, 483 Mustangs student-athletes achieved the honour.

“Approximately 41 per cent of our student-athletes at Western achieved over an 80 per cent average while competing on a varsity team last year,” said Christine Stapleton, Western’s director of sports and recreation.

“This is an incredible result that we know is due to the dedication of our student-athletes to their academics, as well as the support of our Academic Success program.”

Many Western faculties and affiliates attended the event to recognize the achievements of our student-athletes.

“Western is consistently ranked in the top two among Canadian universities for the number of Academic All-Canadians, this year is another incredible result,” said Western President Alan Shepard.

“The commitment to excellence in both sport and their studies will serve our students extremely well in their future careers.”

All disciplines were represented at the breakfast, with at least two student-athletes from each faculty.

“I am so pleased to be celebrating these top achievements of our student-athletes who represent the Mustangs so well with their teams, in the classroom and in our community,” said Stapleton.

“I am so proud of all of our recipients today and congratulate each and every one of them.”

Scholar-Athletes by Faculty or Unit

Faculty of Health Sciences: 89

Faculty of Science: 85

Faculty of Social Science: 72

Ivey Business School: 49

Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies: 39

Faculty of Engineering: 38

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry: 28

Faculty of Education: 14

Faculty of Arts and Humanities: 4

Faculty of Information and Media Studies: 4

Faculty of Law: 3

Don Wright Faculty of Music: 2