Population studies show adults over 80 are the world’s fastest growing demographic and in Canada, they are quickly outpacing other age groups. Yet, despite this surge, society is woefully unprepared in terms of health care, housing, accessibility and social programming.

Enter the SuperAgers.

Western University researcher Angela Roberts and her collaborators in the international SuperAging Research Initiative are studying a growing number of the 80-plus set who have memory abilities at least as good as those in their 50s and 60s and at least average cognition in other areas such as problem-solving and managing multiple tasks.

“Aging is not a disease. It’s a natural part of life. Older people serve a valuable role in society. And SuperAgers are important teachers, reminding us how to live and the mistakes to avoid,” said Roberts, the Canada Research Chair in Data Analytics and Digital Health in Cognitive Aging and Dementia.

“SuperAgers are a reflection of our history and society, and we need that reflection today more than ever.”

Roberts, a research associate with Western’s Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging, leads Canada’s first SuperAging Research Initiative site. The multi-site program, funded by the U.S. National Institute on Aging and the McKnight Brain Research Foundation, is directed by Emily Rogalski at The University of Chicago.

Developing the opportunity to age well

The goal of the SuperAging Research Initiative is not to create a legion of superheroes, but to crack the code on what makes a SuperAger and how they continue to thrive in later life. Researchers like Roberts hope to share insights to help improve many more lives as the population ages.

“We’re not saying SuperAgers represent the ‘ideal’ aging state. That would be the antithesis of what many SuperAgers believe. What they want us to know is that everyone should have the opportunity to age well, no matter where they find themselves, whether they have dementia, are aging typically or are a SuperAger,” said Roberts, who holds a joint appointment in Western’s School of Communication Sciences and Disorders and the department of computer science.

Healthy relationships, healthy aging

Study participants undergo cognitive testing, provide blood samples and complete MRI sessions every two years.

Led by Western and partners at the University of Waterloo and Sunnybrook Research Institute, many are also studied in their homes using wearable technology to assess critical factors for aging in place, including physical activity, life-space mobility, sleep patterns and social engagement.

“A common trait among SuperAgers is the depth of their social relationships. That does not necessarily mean they have 100 friends, but it means they have stronger social connections,” said Roberts.

“As part of this research, we’re discovering this strength may be linked to a certain region of the brain enhanced in SuperAgers.”

Making lives better for all

Beyond strong social relationships, studies have also confirmed some SuperAgers come from families with a history of longevity, while others have relatives affected by Alzheimer’s or related dementias. While some share certain risk factors with those who develop dementia, most SuperAgers maintain a youthful brain structure that persists as they age.

“When we’re working together, even just seeing them around one another, they have such resilience and an incredible zest for life,” said Roberts.

“They’re incredibly generous, and they’re doing this research to make the lives better for all older people. They are some of the most amazing people in the world.”

