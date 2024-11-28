Western is taking a leading role in elevating young adult (YA) literature – a top-selling category of books attracting millions of readers of all ages – as a legitimate subject of academic study in undergraduate courses. Aspiring YA fiction writers in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities can even apply for a new prize.

English and writing studies professor Miranda Green-Barteet, an advocate of YA writing, developed Western’s first courses in YA literature, including Creating Youth: Writing for Young Adults. Initially offered as a special topics course in 2019, it became a permanent academic offering in 2023.

“This is a genuine field of literature that we shouldn’t look down upon just because it’s also immensely popular,” said Green-Barteet, who has also taught a special topics course on the study of the YA genre and supervises students in independent study courses that allow them to write and study YA fiction.

Beyond the paranormal romances, magical powers and dystopian worlds of some of the best-known YA novels, other titles captivate readers with youth protagonists navigating friendships, forging identities and tackling emotionally-charged contemporary issues.

YA fiction is a welcome and sometimes surprising addition to the curriculum for many of Green-Barteet’s students who didn’t expect to read novels such as The Hunger Games or Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe in an academic course.

“I’ve had students tell me, ‘I can’t believe we’re actually going to talk about this book in a classroom,’ and yes, we are going to talk about the metaphors and subtext and allusions and historical context. They love it and they’re so excited about it.”

With 40 per cent of the market share, juvenile and young adult books have been outselling the adult fiction and non-fiction categories in Canada for six years running. Despite its widespread appeal, not everyone shares Green-Barteet’s passion for bringing YA stories into higher education.

“I think we don’t give kids enough credit,” she said. “I’m a mother of teenagers. People questioning the validity of young adult literature as a field within academia really frustrates me. I feel like they have an assumption that young adults aren’t smart and complex and don’t have really interesting things to say. But they do.”

Many YA books have won acclaim for their relatable protagonists coping with mental health struggles, gender identity, substance abuse or police brutality, among other poignant subjects. Some stories are told from perspectives rarely explored a generation ago.

“We see a lot more queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) authors now. A lot of students are attracted to YA lit because it’s the first time they see themselves represented,” Green-Barteet said.

“YA doesn’t talk down to young readers. It acknowledges the complexities of their lives at this moment. It’s not easy to be a teenager in 2024.” – Miranda Green-Barteet, English and writing studies professor

Actor Kelly Rowan studies YA fiction at Western

Barteet-Green found another ardent supporter of YA writing in one of her students – actor and producer, Kelly Rowan.

“Finishing my degree was on my bucket list,” said Rowan, who studied at Western as a young woman but left to pursue her acting career.

Performing in both film and television, Rowan won several awards over her career, including a CTV International Achievement Award from Women in Film Toronto, and a Prism Award for Best Actress as Kirsten Cohen in the hit series The OC. She later played opposite fellow Canadian Eric McCormack in the crime drama Perception, before stepping back from acting to raise her daughter.

During the pandemic, Rowan returned to her studies in English and creative writing part-time and took the YA writing course at Western.

“Writing in professor Green-Barteet’s course was really fun. Much of my prior creative life involved interpreting material to tell a story as an actor, but actually putting a story on paper is very different – and not easy,” she said. “I’ve always had such respect for writers. Now I have even more.”

Being a parent helped prepare Rowan for formal studies in YA writing.

“My daughter is what led me to this course,” Rowan said. “She was reading a lot of YA – like, ferociously reading – so I started to read it, too. I wanted to know what she was reading so we could discuss it.”

Rowan participated in the course’s peer review groups to help students improve each other’s writing. Her classmates made that an uplifting experience.

“I found them so joyful and excited about the course. They really loved the writing. Reading their stories and discovering their creativity was so inspiring.” – Kelly Rowan, Canadian actor and producer

New prize for YA writers

When the various awards in Western’s writing program were announced, Rowan was surprised that none existed for YA writing, considering its influence and popularity. She approached Green-Barteet about the absence.

“Kelly told me, ‘We can fix that,’” Green-Barteet said. “And she did.”

Rowan worked with the director of writing studies, Michael Fox, to create a new award for YA fiction writers. The Writing Prize for Young Adult Fiction is open to undergraduate students in Western’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, starting this spring and continuing for the next five years. Rowan donated the prize money.

“Kelly’s determination and Michael Fox’s support were key to creating this award,” Green-Barteet said.

“A course in writing YA literature was then a natural addition to our senior fiction courses,” Fox said. “That’s the key genre many of our students first read. It gets them excited about learning more. We are really thrilled that Kelly is supporting talent in YA writing through the prize.”

Western fosters student creativity

Another new course, Young Adult Literature, focusing on the literary study of the genre will be added to the English studies curriculum in September 2025. Western is also working toward offering a new major in creative writing, aimed at fostering students’ ability to think creatively, an essential skill reported by many employers.

“Writing studies is experiencing a spike in the number of students interested in pursuing double majors, including those that combine studies from different faculties,” Fox said.

Rowan said creativity can dovetail well with analytical thinking. She admires the skill of writers who craft credible alternative worlds, knowing it takes diligent attention to the details to immerse readers.

“What I really like about YA fiction is the world-building, especially in fantasy. The writers must be logical about its rules so it all makes sense. That’s what makes the world-building complicated – there can’t be holes in their world,” she said.

“The YA genre lends itself to world-building. I think that aspect is a good challenge for students who make submissions to the young adult writing prize.” – Kelly Rowan, Canadian actor and producer

As Rowan nears the completion of her degree, she’s happy to have the opportunity to focus on the sheer joy of writing.

“Professor Green-Barteet has made my journey at Western so enjoyable. After the YA writing course, I took two directed studies courses with her. She really engages her students and gives a lot of input so we can improve. It’s been great to have that kind of mentorship.”