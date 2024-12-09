From coaching camps to running food drives to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and mental health services, giving back to the community is a priority for Western student-athletes.

Their volunteer work shows the impact and influence of sports, well beyond the field, rink or court. In November, the Mustangs Athlete Student Council (MASC) and Mustangs Care, a student-led organization focused on community outreach, ran the “Spark Symposium” in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of London.

The event featured seminars on health and wellness for high school students in the specialist high skills major (SHSM) program, to motivate and offer mentorship. Mustangs student-athletes shared their experiences at Western to demonstrate the life-changing potential of community engagement and importance of mentoring youth.

“Participating in community events like volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club at the SHSM event is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Max Von Muehldorfer, a defensive lineman for the Mustangs men’s football team and criminology student at King’s University College.

Von Muehldorfer was one of eight Mustangs student-athletes who partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of London to help high school students mine their own real-life opportunities for potential.

Events like the Spark Symposium are one of many volunteer opportunities student-athletes embrace to show the Mustangs community spirit and foster meaningful connections to the London, Ont. community.

Student-athletes volunteer, support local causes

Student-athletes also support the Children’s Hospital, London Food Bank, Hockey Fights Cancer, Pride and Movember, among other causes.

“Volunteering and being part of these community programs during my time at Western has taught me the value of connection and the importance of making a positive impact wherever I can,” said Von Muehldorfer.

“These experiences have not only shaped me as an athlete but also as a person.”

The Boys and Girls Club of London has long played an integral role within the community, delivering activities and services that help young people develop their networks, confidence, and success. The Western Mustangs have partnered with the organization since 2021.

Mustangs’ achievements off the field demonstrate leadership. Despite the academic and athletic demands on student-athletes, they recognize and embrace the importance of volunteering and engaging with the community.

“We are grateful to the Boys and Girls Club of London for allowing us to partner with them, take part in their events and workshops and for connecting us with youth in London,” said Bonnie Cooper, athlete services coordinator with Western Sports & Recreation.

“The programs they offer, and that we participate in, are meaningful and have an lasting impact on Mustangs studen-athletes and participants alike. This partnership has been beneficial for all involved, and the Western Mustangs look forward to it continuing for years to come.”

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of London and how you can support their programs, visit bgclondon.ca. For updates on Mustangs Care and MASC initiatives, visit Mustangs Care News.