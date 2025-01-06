Blair Hennessey, MPT’23, is many things: triathlete, physiotherapist, entrepreneur and dedicated husband.

Years ago, Hennessey didn’t believe his dreams were possible. Suffering from the cumulative effects of several concussions, the once active, upbeat Western alum felt his identity slipping away.

Today, his tenacity is palpable.

“I didn’t get here by mistake,” Hennessey said.

“I got here because I believed I could, I was deliberate in setting goals for my recovery and I had the right people supporting me.” – Blair Hennessey, MPT’23

Proudly serving with the Canadian Armed Forces in Edmonton, Alta., Hennessey suffered a series of concussions in 2015-16 that led to his medical release.

“I was experiencing extreme fatigue, sensitivity to light and sound as well as severe headaches, and I could no longer work on the weapons range or perform my duties,” Hennessey recalled.

Unable to participate in any of the sports he loved and losing his career in the military, Hennessey felt like his life was moving backwards.

“As a teenager, I always wanted to be a physiotherapist, but I didn’t believe in myself to achieve that goal. With my brain injury, I couldn’t motivate myself to do anything.”

The road to recovery

In the first few years after his release from the armed forces, Hennessey made very little progress. One day, in 2018, he reluctantly walked into the office of a new physiotherapist – who forever changed his life.

“It felt like I had told my story to the hundredth health-care provider,” Hennessey said. “But she truly listened and gave me confidence to reintegrate things into my life that had been missing for years.”

In the weeks and months that followed, Hennessey was astounded when he made improvements in his recovery. The path in front of him was clearer than ever.

“My physiotherapist understood the physical and mental health impacts of my injury, and that’s what had been missing. She made me realize I could pursue physiotherapy as a career and help others in the same situation.”

A journey of purpose

Hennessey and his then-fiancé Sarah, MScOT’24, moved from their home in St. John’s, Nfld. to London, Ont. to attend Western. Blair enrolled in the physiotherapy program, while Sarah planned to pursue occupational therapy.

“When I was accepted into the School of Physiotherapy, it was one of the best days of my life,” he recalled. “Attending Western is something I never took for granted and I worked as hard as I could to achieve that goal.”

At that point, there was no stopping him.

Hennessey excelled in his classes, co-founded a popular student running club and received valuable hands-on clinical experience. He also pursued biking, running and swimming as a triathlete and with the help of his coach.

Immediately following graduation, Hennessey competed in a triathlon competition, IRONMAN Kalmar in Sweden. He also began work as a physiotherapist at Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic where he supported 12 Western Mustangs teams in reaching their athletic goals – an experience he calls “a privilege.”

Hennessey now works as an independent contractor for Modern Health and Performance, and as the head trainer for the London Nationals hockey team. Blair had an opportunity to travel to Mexico in 2024 to provide care for a professional Canadian soccer team, Atletico Ottawa. Surrounded by passionate athletes, coaches and fellow care providers, Blair was in his element.

‘We rise by lifting others’

The road ahead is bright as Hennessey opens his own athletic performance physiotherapy practice, The Fortitude Factory, which will help athletes and patients access innovative technology that uses data to provide training advice and develop personalized care plans. Blair’s goal is to enable patients to return to the sports and activities they love – with confidence.

“Helping patients feel hope and recognize their capabilities is rewarding because I know how it feels to have what you love taken away. It’s a dream come true to be where I am today.”

This year, Hennessey and his wife celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. He credits Sarah as his rock through life’s highs and lows.

“She has offered loving support through the darkest times and never once doubted me. We often repeat the quote, ‘we rise by lifting others,’ and that’s what we always do in our relationship and for those around us. I couldn’t have achieved any of this without her by my side.”