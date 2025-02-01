Integral brain health – a concept that recognizes the interconnectedness of cerebral, mental and social well-being – was the focus of an international workshop hosted by the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

The event gathered more than 70 leading experts in neuroscience, public health and policy, both in person and virtually, to define integral brain health and develop a framework to position it as a global priority at the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) countries summit in Canada in June.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), neurological disorders are the leading cause of illness and disability worldwide, affecting one in three people. The economic burden of dementia alone is projected to skyrocket from USD $1.3 trillion to $2.8 trillion by 2030, surpassing Canada’s GDP and highlighting the urgency for proactive solutions that focus on prevention, resilience and optimizing brain function across the lifespan.

“Brain health is shaped not only by biology and medicine but also by social and physical environments and public policies,” said Dr. Vladimir Hachinski, Distinguished University Professor in clinical neurological sciences and epidemiology and biostatistics at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. “Integral brain health is a holistic approach that acknowledges these connections and seeks to advance solutions that benefit society as a whole.”

A global call for collaboration

The workshop emphasized the importance of collaboration across disciplines and institutions to drive integral brain health to the global agenda.

“Bringing together the world’s leading scholars, policymakers and professional leaders, right here in London, Ont., underscores the importance of collective action in shaping the future of brain health,” said Dr. John Yoo, dean of Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. “We are fortunate to be part of this global effort, working alongside valued partners to advance research and policy in brain health.”

Hachinski, who led the workshop, is also at the forefront of advancing brain health through the Dementia Prevention Initiative. This initiative unites researchers from five faculties at Western, five provinces and four countries, working together to develop strategies for early detection, prevention and intervention.

Bridging research and policy

With Western’s longstanding leadership in neuroscience and brain research, Penny Pexman, vice-president of research at Western, emphasized the next crucial step is turning research into meaningful action.

“For 50 years, some of Western’s – and London’s – most recognized and impactful research has been in neuroscience. We’ve reached a point where creating knowledge isn’t necessarily good enough: we need to ensure we move it off our campuses and into the hands of those who can benefit from it most,” said Pexman.

Reiterating the importance of policy in implementing brain health solutions, Josh Morgan, mayor of London, Ont. recognized the critical role of local governments in turning research into tangible action.

“Cities are where policy meets people – where research translates into reality and where solutions to society’s most pressing challenges take shape. The health of the aging brain is one of these challenges, requiring not only scientific advances but also policy solutions and strategic implementation,” Morgan said.

Drawing from expert presentations on early detection strategies based on key biomarkers of brain health, community-driven initiatives, digital technology and policy-driven solutions, the workshop concluded with a set of key recommendations.

A dedicated working group will refine the proposals before presenting them to Canada’s G7 Sherpa, advocating for integral brain health to be a priority at the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit. As a senior government official, the G7 Sherpa advises and represents their country’s leader in negotiations and preparations for the annual G7 Summit, shaping the agenda and guiding policy discussions.