Racing, leaping, vaulting, shot-putting – it’s no ordinary school day.

Students from area First Nations in Grades 6, 7 and 8 took a road trip to Western’s Thompson arena where they tested their athletic skills at Indigenous Track and Field Day on Feb. 18.

“I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Kelly Nicholas, a staff member from the Indigenous Student Centre who’s been involved with the event since it began 20 years ago.

“The day is all about encouraging kids to just try, and have fun while giving their best effort,” she said.

Members of the Western Mustangs track and field team worked with the youth, providing encouragement and instruction for 8 different events. Participants rotated through stations set up along the track.

This year marks a milestone anniversary for the event. What began as a community outreach idea, proposed by the late Western professor Craig Boydell and the former coordinator of Indigenous services, Vivian Cywink-Peters, soon evolved into an annual event, run as a collaboration between the Indigenous Student Centre and the varsity track and field team. Hundreds of Indigenous elementary students have participated since 2005.

Nicholas said she’s met many Western students whose first experience with the university was Indigenous Track and Field Day.

“This event has created a wide bridge for awareness, on both sides,” Nicholas said. “It gives the kids, teachers and sometimes parents the opportunity to visit campus and see some of what’s available to students. In other cases, it might be the first time Western student volunteers have met Indigenous people, so they discover more about area communities they’re not familiar with.”

In addition to the Mustangs who volunteer their athletic expertise, other Western students support on-site tasks such as providing lunch.

Alicia Kewageshig, a fourth-year student in kinesiology and Indigenous studies, has been volunteering for the last two years. An aspiring teacher, she views her volunteer experience as preparation for the classroom.

“It helps me learn how to interact with kids and figure out how they work,” she said.

This year’s event recorded the highest number of registered participants so far, following steady increases since 2018. Event organizers attribute the trend to an increasing desire in Indigenous communities for this type of youth outreach.

Kewageshig, who grew up on two different First Nations, said she understands the importance of programs that support wellness and exploration for Indigenous youth.

“I never got to experience anything like this, so it makes me really happy to see Indigenous youth here,” she said. “Some kids looked a bit shy or nervous about trying new sports, but after they did, I could see how excited they were. It’s a real confidence-builder.”

Western athletes demonstrated proper techniques and supervised closely to ensure Indigenous students could participate safely. They also gave reassurance to inspire every student to embrace the challenge and engaged others in friendly competition.

Nicholas said it’s important to push elementary school students outside their comfort zones, even when it’s intimidating.

“Many of them are facing their fears because they’ve probably never pole-vaulted before or jumped a high bar before, but they support their classmates and friends as they try these events together with no pressure.”

Nicholas said the supportive environment contributes to the event’s success.

“As Indigenous people, we say that this type of energy – the atmosphere of cooperation, mentorship and encouragement – is good medicine. When there’s conversation and connection between the athletes and the kids, it creates positive feelings, and that’s good medicine too.”