Western is marking a strategic milestone in its global journey with a new initiative to expand access, enrich campus diversity and elevate its international presence.

The university will work with Navitas, an experienced global recruitment and education provider in the post-secondary sector, to open an international college on campus and recruit more undergraduate and graduate students from around the world.

The university’s Board of Governors approved the proposal on June 26 after months of consultation and an endorsement from Western’s Senate. The vote allows Western to enter partnership discussions with Navitas, which would pave the way to establish Western International College.

International undergraduate students recruited by Navitas would take first-year courses toward their undergraduate degrees, as well as other preparation or prerequisite classes, to help transition to Western for years two through four. A parallel program would increase international students’ access to the advanced training provided by Western’s professional master’s programs.

“Great universities are globally connected. A diverse campus, global partnerships and a strong, international alumni base are part of what makes a great university,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, Western’s provost and vice-president (academic).

“Recruiting international students and investing in a vibrant campus are really important goals for us, part of our internationalization strategy and part of our strategic plans.”

Western’s strategic plans, Towards Western at 150, Western in the World, EDIDA Strategic Plan and Mobilize for Impact, all underscore the importance of international engagement.

Western International College would increase efforts to attract talented and high-performing global students, creating an additional pathway for those who may not otherwise consider the university.

The college would initially admit fewer than 100 first-year students. Last year Western enrolled 523 first-year international students through direct recruitment efforts. Overall, Western enrolled more than 4,650 international students in 2024-25. Enrolment of both direct-entry international students and those starting at Western International College is expected to grow over time, with intake at the college eventually equaling direct recruitment numbers.

The first cohort of students is expected to arrive in fall 2026.

Western’s international undergraduate student population was about 7.5 per cent of total undergraduates in the 2024-25 academic year. University officials say the partnership, combined with Western’s existing recruitment efforts, would raise this to 15 per cent by 2033-34, closer to the average internationalization of Ontario’s top universities.

Western International College would be part of a multi-pronged approach to recruiting international students, complementing the university’s existing efforts.

Navitas has partnered with 39 universities worldwide, including five in Canada and some of the top QS-ranked institutions, such as the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney. International colleges at Simon Fraser University and the University of Manitoba have been running for nearly 20 years, supporting thousands of international students.

Extending ‘signature education’ to more international students

All students entering Western International College would meet the grade requirements applied to direct-entry students, as set by the University Senate. The university would have full academic control, including programming and instruction, with multiple layers of oversight to ensure Western’s standards are met.

For credit courses, the college would follow Western’s curriculum, allowing students to seamlessly enter degree programs in year two.

Navitas would handle recruitment and operations for Western International College while paying the university for the space it uses on campus and fees to cover increased administrative costs and services. Its exact location has not yet been chosen, but in addition to its main site, other spaces on campus would be used for classes and programs to foster connections and familiarity.

Students at Western International College would pay similar tuition and ancillary fees as other international students at Western.

“We are known for the strength of the educational experience we provide at Western. Those students will benefit immensely from that education and they’ll be required to maintain our high academic standards, setting them up for career success. We deliver what we promise,” Strzelczyk said.

Working toward global engagement goals

Western launched its global engagement plan in 2023 to guide international recruitment, research and collaboration. Western in the World outlines the university’s plans to expand its reach and research worldwide to respond to society’s biggest challenges. “Being in a class learning from people with different backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences is really an important part of internationalization. It happens both at home on our campuses and abroad,” Strzelczyk said.

“Those are fundamental pieces of how we build a vibrant, diverse, multicultural campus.”

The partnership with Navitas would help Western move toward its global engagement goals, such as increasing international student enrolment, including undergraduate and professional master’s students.

“Months of consultation with our campus community have shaped this proposal, and we’re thankful for the collaboration and thoughtful discussion,” Strzelczyk said.

“We’re looking forward to working together with the entire campus community as we move into the next phase of this initiative to strengthen Western’s global engagement.”