The Western Mustangs men’s tennis team secured their second national championship in program history, winning the 2025 Canadian University Tennis Championships on Aug. 3.

The Mustangs emerged with 4-1 victory over the two-time defending champion UBC Thunderbirds in the gold medal match at Saint-Victor Park in Laval, Que.

“We recruited very well and everything came together on court,” Mustangs co-head coach Cameron Cross said. “It was a full-year effort. The last time we won Nationals was in 2017, so I can’t say enough how proud I am of the entire team.”

The win marks Western’s return to the top of Canadian men’s university tennis – after being crowned provincial champions last fall – and denies the University of British Columbia a third national title in four years.

The Mustangs came out firing in the championship final, winning two of three doubles matches to take the opening point. Ashton Cross and Aidan Zia edged UBC’s Isaac Dee and Ji Seong Kim 8-7(6), while Liam Drover-Mattinen and Aidan Sarnese followed with an 8-4 win over Cameron Jim and Marvin Kao.

Western got the spot in the finals after blanking Dalhousie 7-0 in the opening round of the event on Friday.

Mustangs student-athletes were also recognized with a slew of awards in the post event major award ceremony. Drover-Mattinen was recognized as MVP, Rookie of the Year and named to the All-Star team. It built on his accolades as OUA Player of the Year and OUA Rookie of the Year during his first season in 2024-25.

Lai was also recognized with an All-Star honour.

Cameron Cross, Anthony Glavanic and Marc Powell were named Coaches of the Year.

The Mustangs will be back in action soon, as tennis returns for its regular season in the fall.