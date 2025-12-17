An investment of nearly $16.5 million from London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) and Western University will support life-changing research into persistent health conditions – from heart disease to brain disorders – through the creation of four new research chairs.

Four separate gifts from LHSF, totalling $8.2 million, matched by Western, will advance pioneering research at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) in neurosurgery, cardiovascular care, kidney care and orthopaedic (hip and knee) surgery.

“These investments made through London Health Sciences Foundation will change the lives of patients locally and around the world,” said Western President Alan Shepard.

“Our longstanding partnership with the Foundation and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute enables our research teams to work together to understand, prevent and treat some of the most difficult health challenges of our time.” – Western President Alan Shepard

By providing stable, long-term funding, these chairs can attract and retain top-tier physicians, faculty and scientists fostering world-class research and paving the way for major breakthroughs.

John H. MacFarlane, president and CEO of LHSF, said the gifts are a testament to the long-standing calibre of clinical research happening in the city and the generosity of the community.

“Donor generosity is the driving force behind these new endowed research chairs,” said MacFarlane. “Thanks to our donors, our local clinicians and scientists at LHSCRI are advancing research that directly benefits patients here in London. We’re proud to stand with our donors in moving this work forward.”

The establishment of these chairs – Charles G. Drake Chair in Neurosurgery Research, Chair in Cardiovascular Clinical and Translational Research, Kay Family Chair in Transformational Kidney Care and Chair in Orthopaedic Research and Innovation – marks a transformative step in advancing patient care across multiple disciplines.

“Through the partnership between LHSCRI and Western, we’re able to conduct research directly where care is delivered, providing access to research opportunities for patients across our region,” said Dr. Chris McIntyre, interim vice president, research at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and LHSCRI scientific director. “These chairs will advance patient care outcomes and accelerate life-changing treatments through scientific exploration.”

New hope for patients with neurological conditions

Every year, thousands of Canadians face life-altering diagnoses that require complex brain and spinal surgeries.

Breakthroughs in neurosurgery can mean the difference between disability and recovery, or even life and death – but advancing the science of brain and spinal surgery requires sustained medical research leadership.

The new Charles G. Drake Chair in Neurosurgery Research will develop advanced surgical treatments to address some of the most complex and prolonged neurosurgical disorders.

This chair was established through $1.5 million in philanthropic support from LHSF and is named in honour of the late, renowned local neurosurgeon and Western alum Dr. Charles Drake, MD’44, DSc’87. It will be held within Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s research-intensive department of clinical neurological sciences.

The chair will focus on translating advanced technologies into the clinic, and incorporating evolving technologies into surgical innovations, fuelling new approaches that will bring hope to patients worldwide.

Evolving clinical cardiovascular care

In Canada, about one in 12 adults (2.6 million people) are living with heart disease – the second leading cause of death in the country.

Cardiovascular care has come a long way, but with heart disease affecting adults as young as 20, there’s an urgency to find immediate solutions that will extend the lives of millions.

The new Chair in Cardiovascular Clinical and Translational Research will strengthen clinical research in cardiovascular innovation, from mentoring learners to engaging early and mid-career scientists. The chair will help foster the next generation of leaders in cardiovascular innovation to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and patient care.

This chair was made possible with $2.5 million in philanthropic support given through LHSF. The chair will be held in Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s division of cardiology, which is internationally recognized for its leadership in research and innovation in heart disease, heart rhythm disorders and heart failure.

Through an interdisciplinary approach, the chairholder will collaborate with a network of London, Ont. specialists building on clinical research to evolve cardiovascular care that improves patient outcomes.

Leading in kidney screening

Kidney disease is among the most common causes of early death globally – and yet many people have no idea they are at high risk.

Preventing permanent kidney failure will be a major focus of the new Kay Family Chair in Transformational Kidney Care.

Dr. Amit Garg, a globally recognized nephrologist and clinician-scientist, has been named the inaugural chair holder. His work focuses on improving health outcomes for people living with kidney disease, including those who need dialysis or a transplant. Garg is Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s associate dean of clinical research and practices nephrology at LHSC.

The research chair was established through donations from the Kay family and the Kidney Patient and Donor Alliance Canada through LHSF. This integral position is held in the division of nephrology, which is widely regarded as one of Canada’s pre-eminent groups in kidney care.

Garg, with provincial colleagues, will establish a new outreach program to support thousands of Ontarians with a 25 per cent or greater chance of needing dialysis in the coming years.

Innovating orthopaedic surgery

Each year more than 100,000 hip and knee arthroplasty surgeries are performed in Canada, accounting for more than $1 billion in hospital costs. Despite being one of the most common procedures carried out in Canada, it comes with risks, including infection, loosening of the prosthetic or instability caused by wear and tear or soft tissue damage.

The Chair in Orthopaedic Research and Innovation will drive advancements in hip and knee joint replacements, eradicating challenges with implants that cause discomfort, pain or additional surgeries.

The chair was created by a $2.5-million gift through LHSF and will be held in Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s division of orthopaedic surgery, which has a reputation for excellence in its field. The chair holder will develop multidisciplinary research initiatives to better analyze medical implants. They will lead the creation of new tools and technologies and assess existing applications to solve common problems surgeons face.

The endowed research chairs are the latest in a series of 18 that have been established at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry in recent years with the support of public and private donors. The university’s local hospitals and foundations, through donor generosity – Children’s Health Foundation, LHSF and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation – are the driving force behind nearly three-quarters of the chairs, said Dr. John Yoo, dean of Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

“From incubating the idea for insulin to driving world-firsts in patient care and advancing education, we have a long and distinguished history of accomplishing great things working together,” said Yoo. “We appreciate LHSF’s continued support for high-impact research that improves peoples’ lives.”

Learn more about how Western is optimizing health for all.