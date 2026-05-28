Ever feel uncomfortable when a payment screen asks for a tip? We sure have. As tipping prompts become more widespread, more consumers are feeling uneasy or frustrated, but not always sure why. Our recent research suggests this discomfort may be tied to where tipping is now appearing. When we asked Canadians about some of the unusual places they’ve recently encountered tip prompts, the answers ranged from fast food drive-thrus to professional services like auto mechanics and appliance repair – places where tipping traditionally hasn’t been expected.

Our findings show that when tipping feels out of place, it can result in a negative feeling that can shape how customers evaluate an entire service experience.

To understand why this is, it helps to start with why people tip in the first place.

Tipping works because it’s a shared norm

From a purely economic perspective, tipping appears irrational: self-interested consumers should, in theory, prefer to pay as little as possible.

Yet tipping is a long-established norm in Canadian culture because it serves a shared purpose. It helps supplement service workers’ incomes while also allowing customers to signal appreciation for good service.

Over time, this has helped maintain a social norm – a shared standard of acceptable behaviour. In short, people tip because they believe others would do the same in the same situation.

Historically, tipping was most concentrated in service settings where workers provided personalized service and/or workers relied on tips to supplement lower income, such as nail salons, barber shops or full-service restaurants.

In these contexts, the norm made sense; personalized service was provided by relatively low-wage employees.

But when tip requests appear in settings that lack these characteristics, like self-service environments or transactions with minimal to no human interaction, the reasons underlying tipping become unclear. And that is where we find ourselves today.

When tipping feels out of place

The widespread adoption of digital payment systems has made it easier than ever for businesses to request tips, and many are doing so in hopes of increasing revenue.

But what does it mean when we’re asked to tip in settings where personal service hasn’t been provided, or before any service has even occurred? For the most part, polite Canadians simply go along with it, but something about these interactions feels different.

Our own personal experiences tell us that consumers in these situations often walk away feeling guilty, cheap or confused.

Our recent research set out to help understand these reactions. It turns out that the uncomfortable feeling customers sometimes get when a payment screen asks for a tip isn’t really about the money, or even anything unique to us as individuals.

Instead, when tipping feels out of place relative to where we expect it, it violates the social norm and creates a sense that something about the interaction is not quite right.

The psychology behind it

We surveyed more than 1,200 Canadians across several studies, comparing how they felt after scenarios that included a tip prompt versus those that did not.

We found that tip prompts in settings where tipping is widely accepted – such as sit-down restaurants – resulted in far less negative reaction than in settings where tipping norms are unclear, such as drive-through cafés.

In other words, negative reactions emerge primarily when tipping feels out of the normal.

Consumers interpret non-normative tip prompts as violations of social norm expectations. When this happens, people often experience what psychologists call “reactance.”

Reactance occurs when people feel their freedom to choose is being threatened. This motivates them to push back against the pressure. That sense of pressure can shape how they feel about their experience.

In our research, when consumers encountered non-normative tip prompts, they reported lower satisfaction with the experience, less favourable attitudes toward the business, and weaker intentions to return or recommend it to others.

Interestingly, we also found that when consumers were given social permission to skip tipping – such as when a service employee suggested the customer ignore the prompt – the negative reactions were reduced. Small signals such as this can reinforce customer choice and help restore their sense of autonomy.

What tip fatigue really reflects

Consumers are not irrational or stingy for feeling uncomfortable in these moments; they are responding to a rapidly shifting social marketplace.

Our research helps explain why tip prompts can sometimes feel uncomfortable for consumers. It reflects uncertainty about what is expected of them and a feeling that the request may not be appropriate in the situation.

More broadly, the expansion of tipping prompts raises questions about how social norms evolve. When norms begin to change, there is often a period of friction.

This shift is likely to influence how people think about tipping more generally and has the potential to erode the social norms on which the system is based.

Tip fatigue is real, and until the normative situation begins to stabilize, it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

The authors would like to thank Jennie Choi, a graduate from Western University’s DAN Department of Management, for her contribution to this research.

Bonnie Simpson, Professor in Consumer Behaviour, Western University and Jamie Hyodo, Assistant Professor of Consumer Behavior, Western University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Expert Insight reflects the perspective and scholarly interest of Western faculty members and is not an articulation of official university policy on issues being addressed.