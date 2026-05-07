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Western University is helping nurses build the skills they need to support patients in primary care environments with a new certificate program and expansion to its nurse practitioner master’s program.

The Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing launched a new certificate program for registered nurses (RNs) to deepen their understanding of primary health-care principles and foundational care concepts. Three sessions of the 12-week online program will be available in 2026 with capacity to educate up to 190 students this year.

The Primary Health Care Registered Nurse Certificate Program comes just as Western’s Nurse Practitioner (NP) program, a master’s degree that prepares RNs to deliver primary health-care services, is set to grow by nearly 50 per cent. Provincial funding will enable the master’s program to expand by adding NP seats.

Working within interprofessional teams alongside physicians and other health-care professionals, NPs have the clinical and diagnostic skills to assess, treat and manage patients. Many people across Ontario can receive primary care health services from an NP for the kinds of health concerns managed by a family doctor.

“Nurses are vital primary care providers who also can fill gaps created by the shortage of family doctors in Ontario. Our new RN certificate program and expanded nurse practitioner program help strengthen Canada’s health‑care system by equipping more nurses with advanced-level education and training that expand their skills,” said Victoria Smye, professor and director of the School of Nursing.

The new and expanded programs in Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences are projected to help hundreds of RNs advance their qualifications and work to the full scope of their practice as first-contact health-care providers.

“Our government is continuing to take bold action to further protect Ontario’s world-class health-care workforce now and for years to come,” said Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By increasing the number of nurse practitioners, while upskilling registered nurses, we are taking one more step towards our goal of ensuring everyone can connect to primary care.”

Growing nurse practitioner master’s program

Western’s master of nursing for NPs offers advanced education in primary health, allowing graduates to provide care to individuals, families and communities.

Funding from Ontario’s Ministry of Health, part of an $8.5-million investment to open new spots for NP education across the province, will increase Western’s seats by almost half.

Graduates from the master’s program are eligible to write the Canadian Nurse Practitioner Examination to become licensed NPs.

“Western is part of a nine‑university NP education consortium in Ontario that provides evidence‑based education to prepare registered nurses to take on an extended scope of practice as nurse practitioners,” said Smye. “NPs are an essential part of Canada’s health‑care system, offering holistic patient care and often serving as a patient’s first point of contact.”

Newly launched certificate program expands knowledge

The new Primary Health Care Registered Nurse Certificate Program is a unique partnership between the Faculty of Health Sciences and Western Continuing Studies, which will help administer the program.

The program covers elements of primary health care for patients of all ages with education on health topics such as chronic disease management, cancer screening, maternal and child health and immunizations. The course content was developed and will be delivered by Western nursing faculty who are NPs in primary care settings. Those teaching the program have relevant clinical expertise and a deep understanding of health-care systems, allowing students to learn directly from leaders in the field.

Kate Barry, BScN’25, said she was eager to register for the certificate program because of her interest in primary care.

“I hope to gain a better understanding of the future of primary care and the role that RNs can play in primary care settings,” she said.

Barry, who works on an inpatient pediatric unit, hopes to become an NP and wants to learn more about how interdisciplinary teams function.

“This certificate felt like a great opportunity to begin building that knowledge,” she said.

“As a new graduate RN, I’m excited to continue learning and exploring different areas of practice. I’m particularly interested in the role nurses play in improving patient-centred care, especially within primary care settings. I’m looking forward to gaining new knowledge and learning from this program as I continue to grow in my practice.”

While the certificate program is designed for RNs who are interested in a career in primary care, the principles can apply to caring for patients in other settings, too.

“Nurses support patients at every stage of their health journey, much of which begins at their primary care office. This certification course equips nurses with practical, primary care-focused knowledge and skills they can bring back to any nursing role they are working in,” said Amy Horton, associate director of undergraduate programs in the School of Nursing.

Completing the certificate program opens the door for those who want to take additional training such as the RN prescribing course, to prescribe medications to patients in certain circumstances.

The first cohort of up to 30 students in the certificate program began their training this month, with a second session starting in June and a third in September, each with capacity for 80 students. Additional cohorts can begin the certificate program in 2027.

The cost of the course is reimbursed by the provincial government after students successfully complete all course requirements.

Learn more about how Western is optimizing health for all.