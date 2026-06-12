Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When Monica Gutierrez arrived in London, Ont., from Colombia at age 12, the city’s Latin American community helped her find a second home.

Many affectionately called it “Londombia,” a nod to the Colombian families who had built a strong sense of belonging – one that would later shape how Gutierrez understood medicine.

Her family physician, a Latin American doctor, helped her imagine herself in medicine.

“When you see someone who looks like you in an inspiring position, you realize you can do that too,” she said. “It plants that seed of hope.”

Now graduating with her doctor of medicine from Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Gutierrez hopes to use education to create that same sense of possibility for future physicians and patients.

When she arrived at Schulich Medicine through the Access Pathway, Gutierrez was the only Latin American student in her class. Motivated to fill representation gaps in medicine, she soon began mentoring other Latin American applicants, offering support as they prepared for essays and interviews.

“Mentoring mattered to me, because I knew how powerful it was to have someone believe in you before you fully believe in yourself.” – Monica Gutierrez, MD Class of 2026

Her efforts eventually expanded nationally. Gutierrez co-founded the Canadian Association for Latin Medical Students (CALMS), which supports Latin Americans pursuing careers in medicine through mentorship and community-building.

“Growing up, I watched friends and family struggle with language barriers and cultural differences while navigating a new health-care system,” she said. “The goal with CALMS is to build a generation of physicians who understand these experiences and perspectives, and can bring them into their practice.”

That same commitment to helping others also extended to her peers.

One tool that helped Gutierrez through medical school was concept mapping. After receiving positive feedback from classmates, she founded MedMaps.ca, a website that hosts her detailed maps, bringing entire medical disciplines together in a single visual space.

“At first, I just wanted to visualize important clinical connections,” said Gutierrez. “Now, I’m starting to believe these maps are more valuable than I first thought.”

MedMaps has since reached medical students beyond Schulich Medicine, with downloads from countries around the world. For Gutierrez, its growth reflects her broader goal of making medical education more accessible.

This summer, Gutierrez begins her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Toronto. She hopes to continue combining patient care with education, particularly around women’s health.

“Education is one of the most meaningful forms of advocacy, it gives patients a real voice in their own care,” she said.

It’s an approach Gutierrez hopes to carry into residency and beyond.

“At the heart of my passion for education is a commitment to learning from those I serve,” she said. “When we meet each other with humility and a willingness to learn, the diversity of our community becomes our greatest strength.”

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.