Western has suspended its Convocation ceremonies in Hong Kong effective immediately, but left the door open for future ceremonies should interest return. University Senate approved the move at its regular meeting last week.

For years, the Ivey Business School has offered a graduation ceremony in Hong Kong for its Executive MBA graduates from the Hong Kong program. In 2005, Senate opened that ceremony up to allow graduates from other faculties. Over the years the number of non-Ivey graduates who took advantage of that option increased to 30-40 per year, about half of the overall graduating class. With the suspension of the Hong Kong branch of the Executive MBA program, continuing the special full Convocation ceremony is no longer feasible, according to Western officials. Should circumstances change to allow for graduating classes of a viable size, the special ceremony could be re-established at some future date.