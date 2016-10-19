The Faculty of Education, in conjunction with the Ontario Principals’ Council, is launching a new Master of Professional Education in the field of International School Leadership.

“We recognize the desire from current and future international school leaders to hone their skills through a combination of theory and practice,” said Vicki Schwean, Dean of the Faculty of Education. “This degree will enable students to learn from both dedicated practitioners who have built their careers in the field, and from researchers and professors who have spent their lives conducting scholarly work and bringing thoughtful approaches to education.”

The degree has been developed, and will be taught jointly, with International School Leadership Inc., a subsidiary of the Ontario Principals’ Council that focuses on delivering learning opportunities to international school leaders.

Delivered fully online, the program is accessible to a global audience, and built to have a significant impact on helping meet the growing demand for leadership in international schools.

The MPEd (International School Leadership) will begin in September 2017.