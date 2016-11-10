Western honoured its long-serving, part-time employees at recent celebrations for faculty and staff who have been working at the university for 25 years or more. While spending a quarter of a century at a single institution might seem like an anomaly today, these forty one university employees have made Western like a second home since they were first hired in 1991 or earlier.

Long service award ceremonies were held Nov. 3 at Gibbons Lodge, hosted by Western President Amit Chakma. Each recipient was presented with a pin and a Western print.

Since this group began working at Western a quarter century ago, the smallest entering class the university has ever admitted was 4,000 first-year students. That means this group has contributed to the education of more than 100,000 people during their career.

“Western’s success is a reflection of the expertise and dedication of our faculty and staff, many of whom have devoted their entire professional career to serving the cause of postsecondary education,” Chakma said. “It’s a pleasure to celebrate their individual and collective contributions to the university.”

Pictured are those who attended the event.