Two members of the Western community are among eight honourees named by The YMCA of Western Ontario as 2017 Women of Excellence.

Dr. Marina Salvadori, a faculty member in the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, is a provincial, national and international expert in immunization and immunization policy. Salvadori was honoured in the category of Health, Science & Technology.

Vickie Croley, (B.Ed ’87), head coach of the track and field team, was honoured in the category of Sport, Fitness & Recreation. Croley is Western’s first female Head Coach of a men’s team and recognized as a role model to females who seek similar careers in a male-dominated field.

A handful of Western alumnae are also among the honourees, including Mary Intven (BA ’73, Philosophy, King’s), Kathleen Parker (BA ’81, Phys Ed, King’s; MBA ’01, Video Exec MBA) and Laurie Lashbrook, (BA ’83, Poli Sci).

The program has recognized more than 100 women over the past 30 years for their outstanding contributions and dedication to improving life in the London region and community.

The women will be honoured at the YMCA Women of Excellence Gala on May 17 at the London Convention Centre.