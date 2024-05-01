As students, staff and faculty members from Brescia University College officially join Western on May 1, the goal is clear – a warm welcome.

The university has paid careful attention to honour Brescia’s academics, community and history amid the change.

Western is working to make the transition as smooth as possible for about 700 students and 80 staff members joining its ranks. Almost all faculty members from Brescia – 35 out of 40 – also accepted employment offers.

Many welcome events, student fairs and consultations were held over the past several months to offer support, introduce incoming students, staff and faculty and connect them with a new campus community.

“I want to give a very warm and sincere welcome to the Brescia students, faculty and staff joining our community. We are committed to honouring the legacy and work of Brescia as we move forward, together, in this new chapter,” Western President Alan Shepard said.

Supports prioritized for students

Prior to exams, all Brescia students joining Western received additional resources and information, a welcome package and details about where to reach out for help to ensure they feel prepared to start the fall term.

Brescia’s academic advisors have joined Western and will provide support to students making the transition. A new customized website highlights services and opportunities available in their new academic home.

Brescia’s director of student experience is now Western’s director of student engagement and will provide Brescia-specific support to students.

Honouring Brescia’s legacy

Western created a new $25-million Brescia Legacy Fund to support scholarships, bursaries and programming for underrepresented or disadvantaged groups. In keeping with the focus on honouring Brescia’s rich history, this fund carries on the legacy of the Ursuline mission, which was rooted in social justice and a commitment to serving underrepresented groups.

Brescia was founded in 1919 by Ursuline nuns in a converted house downtown. The Order of St. Ursula, also known as the Ursuline Sisters, responded to a call from the Diocese of London to launch a university for women. They hoped to bridge gaps for women in higher education.

Brescia’s current location on Western Road opened for study in 1925. The name and look of Ursuline Hall will be maintained for at least a decade, with plans to install a plaque at the main entrance to honour Brescia’s legacy.

All Brescia programs will continue for at least four years until current students graduate and Clare Hall will remain an all-female residence, subject to demand.

The chapel will become the future home of the Ursuline Museum, housing archives and artifacts related to Brescia’s history. The museum is expected to open within the next two years.

“The Brescia community continues to move through this transformation with great grace,” outgoing Brescia President and incoming Senior Executive Advisor, Strategic Initiatives and Projects Lauretta Frederking said.

“We are grateful for the partnership and opportunities from this integration with Western. For faculty, staff and students, the outreach and support has been very meaningful. Together, the future is bright.”

Western’s Convocation this spring will include symbolic gestures to acknowledge Brescia’s deep history, such as the traditional walk from Ursuline Hall to Alumni Hall before the June 17 ceremony, with a reception to follow. Brescia was a Western affiliate, so its graduates have always received Western degrees.

Signature program joins Faculty of Health Sciences

Brescia’s signature academic program, foods and nutrition, is now part of Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

The new Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences will offer foods and nutrition programs for undergraduate and graduate students and undergraduate family studies and human development programs.

State-of-the-art food labs and a commercial kitchen at Brescia continue to be used by students, as well as community members engaged in special programs, like summer camps and secondary school high-skills major programs.

All of Brescia’s property, including its buildings, will remain part of Western’s campus. So, too, will Brescia Drive, which leads up to the picturesque grounds.