Innovators, politicians, academics, an iconic Canadian author, a handful of industry titans and a former member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada highlight a lineup of honorary degrees recipients when Western hosts its 309th Convocation this spring.

The ceremonies are scheduled for the following days:

Peter Mugyenyi

Ugandan physician, HIV/AIDS researcher, author

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, MD Convocation

Friday, May 12

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)

Michael McCain, HBA’79

President and Chief Executive Officer, Maple Leaf Foods

MBA Spring Convocation

Friday, June 9

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

David Greenaway

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nottingham

10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Leslee White-Eye

Chief of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Carol Off, BA’88

CBC Radio journalist

10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

John Smol

Canada Research Chair in Environmental Change, Queen’s University

3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)

Howard Alper

Chair of Canada’s Science and Technology Innovation Council, University of Ottawa

10 a.m. Thursday, June 15

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)

Ilse Treurnicht

CEO of MaRS Discovery District

3 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)

Adel Sedra

Professor Emeritus, University of Waterloo

10 a.m. Friday, June 16

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)

Michael Kirby

Canadian politician, mental health advocate

3 p.m. Friday, June 16

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Lawrence Hill

Canadian novelist, essayist and memoirist

10 a.m. Monday, June 19

Doctor of Letters, honoris causa (DLitt)

Mary Simon

Former Canadian diplomat, Arctic Institute of North America fellow

3 p.m. Monday, June 19

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Jeff Orr, HBA’81



Chief Executive Officer and President, Power Financial Corporation

10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Janice Mackinnon, BA’69

Canadian historian and former Minister of Finance for Saskatchewan

3 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Marie Wilson, BA’72 (French), MA’77

Journalist, Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada member

10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Sharon Johnston, BSc’79

Health advocate, author

3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)