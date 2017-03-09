Innovators, politicians, academics, an iconic Canadian author, a handful of industry titans and a former member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada highlight a lineup of honorary degrees recipients when Western hosts its 309th Convocation this spring.
The ceremonies are scheduled for the following days:
Peter Mugyenyi
Ugandan physician, HIV/AIDS researcher, author
Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, MD Convocation
Friday, May 12
Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)
Michael McCain, HBA’79
President and Chief Executive Officer, Maple Leaf Foods
MBA Spring Convocation
Friday, June 9
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
David Greenaway
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nottingham
10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Leslee White-Eye
Chief of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Carol Off, BA’88
CBC Radio journalist
10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
John Smol
Canada Research Chair in Environmental Change, Queen’s University
3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)
Howard Alper
Chair of Canada’s Science and Technology Innovation Council, University of Ottawa
10 a.m. Thursday, June 15
Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)
Ilse Treurnicht
CEO of MaRS Discovery District
3 p.m. Thursday, June 15
Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)
Adel Sedra
Professor Emeritus, University of Waterloo
10 a.m. Friday, June 16
Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.)
Michael Kirby
Canadian politician, mental health advocate
3 p.m. Friday, June 16
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Lawrence Hill
Canadian novelist, essayist and memoirist
10 a.m. Monday, June 19
Doctor of Letters, honoris causa (DLitt)
Mary Simon
Former Canadian diplomat, Arctic Institute of North America fellow
3 p.m. Monday, June 19
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Jeff Orr, HBA’81
Chief Executive Officer and President, Power Financial Corporation
10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Janice Mackinnon, BA’69
Canadian historian and former Minister of Finance for Saskatchewan
3 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Marie Wilson, BA’72 (French), MA’77
Journalist, Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada member
10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)
Sharon Johnston, BSc’79
Health advocate, author
3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)