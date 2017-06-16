Laura Snowdon

Age: 25

Faculty: Law

Specialization: Juris Doctor (JD)



Laura Snowdon chose Western Law for its strong sense of community and collegiality, dedicated faculty and extensive international opportunities. During her degree, she took advantage of internship opportunities at the Centre for Democratic Development in Accra, Ghana, and the International Labour Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, before going on to an exchange term at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. These experiences allowed Snowdon to explore her interest in international human rights law, get a sense of the working environments of an non-governmental organization and the United Nations, and gain advice and knowledge from young professionals to guide her future career decisions.

“It feels bitter-sweet to be graduating this year. While I’m excited to start my legal career, I will miss the Western Law community and the city. After graduating I will be working as a judicial law clerk at the Ontario Court of Appeal, following which I will clerk for Justice Rosalie Abella at the Supreme Court of Canada. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”