From delving into the modeling neurodegenerative diseases to looking into digital philosophy, four Western researchers will share in nearly $1 million in funding through the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s John R. Evans Leaders Fund – part of a larger $52-million investment in 220 new infrastructure projects at 51 universities – allowing researchers from around the country to carry out ground-breaking research in world-class facilities.

Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan, who announced the funding today at Sudbury’s Laurentian University, said the Evans Leaders Fund plays an important research support role for Canadian universities, helping them to attract and retain top talent – particularly early career researchers – with the state-of-the-art equipment they need to excel in their field.

“Ensuring that our scientists are well-prepared with the absolute paramount in tools and equipment for research and discovery is what we’re here for,” Duncan said. “These journeys can lead to achievements such as an improved economy and a better job market, and can also fuel an active research community here in Canada and internationally.”

Western researchers receiving funding include:

Mathias Dietz, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, $200,000, Equipment for bilateral hearing assessment of cochlear implant subjects;

Alan Getgood, Surgery, $320,000, Mechanobiological Solutions to Joint Injury and Degeneration;

Patrick Lajoie, Anatomy and Cell Biology, $196,512, An integrated platform for modeling neurodegenerative diseases; and

David Bourget, Philosophy, $200,000, PhilNet: A Research Tool for Digital Philosophy.

“State-of-the-art equipment and facilities play a central role in ensuring the new generation of researchers can make breakthrough discoveries and fuel Canadian innovation,” said Roseanne Runte, Canada Foundation for Innovation President and CEO. “These facilities will also act as magnets for international collaborations and for the recruitment of the best students and post-doctoral fellows from around the world.”