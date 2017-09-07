Two Western scholars have been named among the new Fellows of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC). They have been elected by their peers in recognition of outstanding scholarly, scientific and artistic achievement. Election to the academies of the Royal Society of Canada is the highest honour a scholar can achieve in the arts, humanities and sciences.

Founded in 1882, the RSC comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences of Canada. Its mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world. Western now has a total of 63 Fellows, starting with Microbiology and Biochemistry professor Robert Murray in 1958.

There are more than 2,000 Canadian scholars, artists, and scientists, peer-elected as the best in their field. The fellowship of the RSC comprises distinguished men and women from all branches of learning who have made remarkable contributions in the arts, the humanities and the sciences, as well as in Canadian public life.

While the early fellowship was drawn primarily from Quebec and Ontario, today its geographic reach has expanded to include scholars and artists drawn from every region of Canada.

The Royal Society of Fellows will announce the recipients of the College of New Scholars Sept. 12.

This year’s Western RSC fellows include:

Terry Peters

Medical Biophysics, Robarts Research Institute

Terry Peters is a distinguished researcher with a monumental body of work over four decades in the field of medical imaging and, particularly, in image-guided interventions within the brain and the heart. His early landmark work in the fundamentals of CT scanning paved the way for modern imaging techniques. He is an exceptional innovator, researcher, author and mentor, universally recognized as a pioneer of CT and augmented reality techniques.

Patrick Mahon

Visual Arts

During three decades as an artist and curator on both the national and international stages – and 25 years as a scholar and academic leader in post-secondary institutions – Patrick Mahon has established himself as a scholar-artist of high achievement. His capacity to produce compelling artistic expressions, and to offer incisive cultural analysis to promote intellectual engagement and public discourse, are hallmarks of Mahon’s practice and are evidence of his substantial contribution.