Teams from across campus turned their attention to the global burden of mental illness in low- and middle-income countries at the local final of the Western World’s Challenge Challenge, held as part of International Week celebrations.

The team comprised of Education PhD student Robyn Masters, left, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry student Michelle Quaye and Education PhD student Richelle Bird took home top honours for CREATE Kenya. Community REcovery Achieved Through Entrepreneurism (CREATE) looks to develop a business specifically designed to employ people with mental illnesses and provide an accompanying toolkit of psychological and social supports that promotes recovery and successful reintegration into society.

The students will now prepare to compete in the International World’s Challenge Challenge, held at Western next June, with a top prize of $30,000.