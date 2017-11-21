PAPP

The Western community is mourning the death of Brandon Joseph Papp, 21, a Faculty of Science student, who died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 19, in London.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Westview Funeral Chapel, 709 Wonderland Road N., London, with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Shawn Papp and Barb Charron-Papp; brother, Ryan Papp; grandmother, Bernice; aunts and uncles, Jo-Anne (Dave) Huse, Heather (Pat) Charron-McGee, and Sharen (Chris) Mayman; cousins, Cole, Mackenzie, Sierra, and Shannen; second cousin, Dante; along with extended family and friends.

On Friday, Western will lower the flag on University College in Brandon’s honour.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Brandon to the Canadian Mental Health Association-Middlesex.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.