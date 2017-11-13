FARQUHARSON

The Western community is mourning the death of Cara Ellen Soules Farquharson, 19, a Nursing student from Toronto, who died Thursday, Nov. 9, in London.

A memorial service and reception will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road-East Gate Entrance, Toronto.

Western will lower the flag on University College in Cara’s honour on Saturday.

Cara’s family includes her parents, John Farquharson and Sherry Soules; brother, Payton Farquharson; grandparents, John and Amelia Farquharson and Frank and Janet Russell; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Oconto Campership Fund to help send a girl to camp – a place and experience Cara loved year after year.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today. Drop-in grief support will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the FIMS/Nursing Building, Room 2352.