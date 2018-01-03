James McAuley, a professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and researcher at Western’s Bone & Joint Institute, died Dec. 28 following a battle against a brain tumour. The university’s flag will be lowered today at 11 a.m. in his memory.

Hailing from Halifax, Nova Scotia, McAuley received his undergraduate (1976) and MD (1980) degrees from Dalhousie University. He completed his Orthopaedic residency prior to two years of fellowship training at the University of Ottawa and University of Toronto. He was an professor of Orthopaedics at the University of Ottawa and Director of Postgraduate Training until 1997.

McAuley was at the Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic and Research Institute where he was the Fellowship Director and professor of Surgery at the University of Maryland. He was delighted to be able to return to Canada and London in late 2006 where he began at Western. His research interests include advances in materials and outcomes of total joint arthroplasty and alternatives to total joint surgery.

McAuley received several awards including the ABC Traveling Fellowship in 1993, published many book chapters, peer reviewed publications and travelled and lectured extensively. He is a member of many professional organizations including the Canadian Orthopaedic Association, American Academy of Orthpoedic Surgeons, the Knee Society, the Hip Society and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

McAuley, 61, is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane. Father to Erin (Mark) and Alexander (Lauren) and grandfather of Patrick and Sebastian. For online condolences, visit Westview Funeral Chapel. www.westviewfuneralchapel.com