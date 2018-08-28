The Western community is mourning the death of graduate student Hessam Yousefi, an international student from Iran.

He was a Master’s student in Engineering Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department and had also served at Western as a teaching assistant and research assistant.

Hessam had fought a long battle with lung cancer, and we offer condolences to his family in Iran and to friends among the Western community.

On Friday, August 31, Western will lower the flag on University College in Hessam’s honour.

A celebration of life will also take place on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the International Graduate Affairs Building Atrium. All campus community members are welcome.

The Western community joins Hessam’s family in mourning this loss. Counselling services are available to assist faculty, students and staff; and a guide to various supports can be found at Western’s Health and Wellness website.