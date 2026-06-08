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As Ontario’s health-care system faces growing demand, Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry is launching a new graduate program to help strengthen physician-led health-care teams.

The master of physician assistant studies (MPAS) program will train physician assistants to work in hospitals, clinics and community settings across the province. It is the first graduate-level program in Ontario and one of only a handful in Canada.

“Our goal is to train highly skilled graduates who will contribute to patient care and help strengthen health-care teams where they are needed most,” said Dr. Josee Paradis, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry professor and the program’s director. “This is about building a stronger and more sustainable health workforce for the future.”

Supported by provincial investments aimed at expanding primary care across Ontario, the two-year professional master’s program is expected to welcome its first cohort of 30 students in September, with plans to expand enrolment over time.

Physician assistants, commonly known as PAs, are medically trained health professionals who work collaboratively with a supervising physician to support patient care. Depending on the clinical setting, PAs may conduct physical exams, order and interpret tests, assist with procedures and support diagnosis and treatment. Their flexible scope of practice allows them to work across a wide range of settings, including primary care, emergency medicine, surgery, community clinics and tertiary centres.

“There’s a high need for these professionals,” said Paradis. “Across our region, hospitals and clinics are trying to recruit physician assistants, but there simply aren’t enough graduates to meet the demand.”

Physician assistants improve health-care access

Research from the Canadian Association of Physician Assistants suggests PAs can help improve access to care by reducing wait times, improving clinical efficiency and supporting more effective patient flow.

The new program builds on Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s longstanding strengths in medical education and distributed clinical training across Southwestern Ontario.

“We already have the infrastructure, clinical partnerships and educational expertise needed to train excellent physician assistants. This is a collaborative model of education designed to reflect how modern health-care teams work.” – Susanne Schmid, vice-dean of basic medical sciences

The program will be delivered in close alignment with the doctor of medicine (MD) program, with participants learning alongside medical students in selected areas of the curriculum.

During the first year, MPAS students will train in medical foundations, clinical skills and professional competencies. The second year will focus on clinical rotations across London and Southwestern Ontario.

The program also includes research and quality-improvement coursework focused on improving patient care and health systems.

“Physician assistants are trained to be adaptable and collaborative members of the care team,” said Paradis. “We’re excited about the opportunity to grow this profession in Southwestern Ontario and help improve access to care for patients and communities.”

For more information, please visit Schulich’s program page.

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