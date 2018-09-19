It’s not exactly the way we normally teach our Aviation students to taxi down a runway.

But this weekend, Pull a Plane to Defeat Duchenne brings teams of five together to compete in pulling a 10,000-pound aircraft across the apron at the Jet Aircraft Museum, 2465 Aviation Lane.

Hosted by Commercial Aviation Management (CAM) at Western and Jesse’s Journey, the event runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday to raise funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Walk Across Canada.

Teams can register for free at the event website, however but there are minimum fundraising amounts to participate – $250 per non-student team or $50 for student teams. Teams can enter in three levels of competition – family/recreational, competitive or superhero – with prizes awarded to the winners of each category. Outside of gloves, no other ‘pulling aids’ are allowed.

“Together, with the support of the London and Western community, we hope to make this our most successful plane pull ever,” said Emma Arnold, member of the CAM Students’ Council.

Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.