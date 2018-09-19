This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If something looks different in Somerville House, you’re not imagining things. With the Tim Horton’s kiosk contract expiring, Hospitality Services opted to steer the space near Lucy’s in a different direction.

“In our effort to become a Fair Trade Campus, we decided to use two of our partners – one local being Fire Roasted, the other one is Doi Chaang Coffee Co. out of Thailand,” said Hospitality Services director Frank Miller of the two self-serve stations now available within Lucy’s. “For those people who still want their Tim’s – and they do – it’s two minutes away next to The Book Store (at Western in the University Community Centre).”

The Fair Trade options have found success in Einstein’s Cafe in the Natural Sciences Building.

The change also creates more space in the busy Somerville House hub, Miller explained. An additional 50 new seating spots have been added to give students, staff and faculty more opportunity to find a spot to relax, study and enjoy their coffee.