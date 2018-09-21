Western issued the following statement on Sept. 20 regarding the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) holding information meetings, strike vote. For more information, visit the university’s Contract Negotiations website.

* * *

Western University and its Faculty Association (UWOFA) are working towards a new contract and much progress has been made to date. This week and next, faculty are holding information meetings and taking a strike vote; this is a standard part of the collective-bargaining process. Conciliated talks have been scheduled for October.

Western and faculty have a long history of working professionally throughout contract talks, and it is our goal to achieve a successful collective agreement at the bargaining table.

All services on campus continue as normal.